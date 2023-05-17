News & Insights

Markets

Asian Shares Mixed On Chinese Growth Concerns

May 17, 2023 — 04:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday amid concerns about China's uneven economic recovery and little progress in U.S. debt ceiling talks.

China's Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.2 percent to 3,284.23 on signs that the country's post-COVID economic recovery is losing momentum.

Property developers extended losses after data showed Chinese house prices fell for an eleventh straight month in April.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plunged 2.1 percent to 19,560.57. Search engine giant Baidu dropped about half a percent despite reporting better-than-expected first-quarter revenue and profit. Alibaba edged down slightly ahead of its earnings release due Thursday.

Japanese shares posted strong gains, with sentiment buoyed by a weaker yen, encouraging domestic earnings and stronger-than-expected first quarter economic growth data.

The Nikkei 225 Index jumped 0.8 percent to 30,093.59, closing above the key psychological 30,000 level for the first time since September 2021. The broader Topix settled 0.3 percent higher at 2,133.61, marking a new 33-year high as a weaker yen boosted exporters.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group surged 4.8 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing rallied 2.2 percent.

Japan's GDP grew a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent sequentially in the first quarter, the Cabinet Office said in a preliminary reading. That beat expectations for a gain of 0.1 percent following the flat reading in the three months prior.

Seoul stocks advanced despite the U.S. debt ceiling worries and growing concerns over an economic slowdown. The Kospi rose 0.6 percent to 2,494.66, with tech, chemical and auto shares leading the surge.

LG Display jumped 3.8 percent on reports that it will supply OLED TV panels to Samsung Electronics.

Australian markets fell as first quarter wage data bolstered the case for RBA to hold interest rates. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 0.5 percent to 7,199.20, while the broader All Ordinaries Index closed 0.5 percent lower at 7,389.30.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 Index ended a choppy session marginally higher at 11,951.66.

U.S. stocks ended lower overnight, with a disappointing forecast from Home Depot, mixed economic data and worries over the debt ceiling impasse keeping investors nervous.

Separate reports showed weaker than expected retail sales growth and an unexpected increase in industrial production.

The Dow fell 1 percent as the Treasury Department warned that it could run out of cash as soon as June 1 without a deal. The S&P 500 gave up 0.6 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.