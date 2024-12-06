Asian Shares Mixed As Investors Await U.S. Jobs Data

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday, with Chinese and Hong Kong markets outperforming ahead of an annual economic policy meeting scheduled for next week.

A cautious undertone prevailed ahead of a U.S. jobs report due later in the day that might shift expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

The dollar weakened, helping gold prices push higher in Asian trading. Oil drifted lower despite OPEC+'s decision to postpone the rollback of its oil production cuts.

China's Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.1 percent to 3,404.08 ahead of a key economic policy meeting next week, where China's top leaders may discuss economic targets and additional stimulus plans for 2025. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged 1.6 percent to 19,865.85.

Japanese markets ended lower after data showed Japan's local wages grew at the fastest pace in 32 years in October, increasing bets for a Bank of Japan rate hike.

The Nikkei 225 Index dropped 0.8 percent to 39,091.17, while the broader Topix Index settled 0.6 percent lower at 2,727.22.

Seoul stocks ended notably lower as the leader of President Yoon Suk Yeol's own party backed impeachment, on which the National Assembly is set to vote on Saturday. The Kospi fell 0.6 percent to 2,428.16, logging a second weekly decline.

Chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 0.7 percent and peer SK Hynix tumbled 3.4 percent, while battery maker LG Energy Solution rallied 2.2 percent.

Australian markets declined, with tech, telecom and energy stocks leading losses. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index slid 0.6 percent to 8,420.90 as investors factored in a weaker economic outlook. The broader All Ordinaries Index closed down 0.6 percent at 8,689.30.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 Index dropped 0.7 percent to 12,809.59.

U.S. stocks fluctuated before ending lower overnight. The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite both slipped around 0.2 percent after hitting new record highs earlier in the day.

The Dow fell 0.6 percent as United Health Group shares tumbled following the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel.

