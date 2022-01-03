Asian Shares Mixed In Thin Holiday Trade

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended mixed in thin trade on the first trading day of 2022, with many regional markets including China, Australia and Japan closed for holidays.

Omicron-fueled worries persisted, with the global number of cases topping 290 million as of Jan. 3, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Investors also awaited China's Caixin manufacturing and service PMIs, due later in the week for directional cues.

Seoul stocks finished higher as investors cheered strong manufacturing and exports data. While activity in South Korea's factories expanded at the fastest pace in three months in December, the country's exports rose 25.8 percent in 2021 from the previous year to reach an all-time high, separate reports showed. The Kospi average rose 11.12 points, or 0.37 percent, to 2,988.77.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 122.92 points, or 0.53 percent, to 23,274.75.

Shares of Evergrande Group, a debt-laden Chinese major property developer, were suspended in Hong Kong amid the company's huge debt crisis. The debt-ridden property developer did not provide a reason for the suspension.

Fellow Chinese property developer Cifi Holdings slumped 4.7 percent after it offered to buy China Evergrande's outstanding 5.5 percent bond due in 2022.

U.S. stocks fell on Friday but notched their biggest three-year advance since 1999 on optimism over the economic recovery. The Dow slipped 0.2 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.6 percent and the S&P 500 dipped 0.3 percent.

