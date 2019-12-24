Asian Shares Mixed In Pre-holiday Trade

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday in Christmas Eve trading after China announced plans to lower tariffs on a range of products and U.S. President Donald Trump said an initial U.S.-China trade pact would be signed soon.

Australia and New Zealand markets closed early today and will remain shut for the next two days for Christmas and Boxing Day.

Chinese shares closed higher after Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the government will study taking more measures to lower financing costs for smaller companies.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.67 percent to 2,982.68 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged down 0.15 percent to 27,864.21.

Japanese shares finished little changed in thin trade ahead of the year-end holiday season. The Nikkei average ended up 9.47 points at 23,830.58, while the broader Topix index closed with a negative bias at 1,728.22.

Minutes of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting held in October showed today that a few board members suggested the central bank must work carefully with the government in dealing with the next economic downturn.

At the meeting, the BoJ maintained its policy rates but it signaled further monetary easing going forward as the economy is set to expand at a slower pace amid weaker inflation outlook.

Australian markets edged up slightly, with gold miners and healthcare companies pacing the gainers in thin pre-Christmas trade. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 inched up 0.13 percent to 6,794.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index gained 0.17 percent to finish at 6,906.40.

Evolution Mining and Newcrest rallied 1.7 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively after gold prices hit their highest level in more than six weeks. In the healthcare sector, CSL added 1.3 percent. Energy stocks finished broadly higher, though with modest gains.

Seoul stocks slipped into the red after the latest exports data for the first 20 days of December showed that overseas demand was not recovering quickly. The benchmark Kospi slid 0.62 percent to finish at 2,190.08.

New Zealand shares rose sharply to extend gains for the sixth consecutive session. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 95.55 points, or 0.83 percent, to 11,642.78. Both Ryman Healthcare and Argosy Property jumped around 4.4 percent.

U.S. stocks edged up overnight, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite hitting record highs. The major U.S. averages rose between 0.1 percent and 0.3 percent.

