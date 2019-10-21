Asian Shares Mixed In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday after the British parliament delayed a vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's withdrawal deal, forcing him to seek another postponement of Britain's departure from the European Union.

Hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal offered some support after U.S. President Donald Trump said he thought a U.S.-Sino trade deal would be signed by the time the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings take place in Chile on Nov. 16 and 17.

Separately, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said that China would work with the United States to address each other's core concerns on the basis of equality and mutual respect.

Chinese shares ended higher on hopes that Beijing would continue its policy support for the economy. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index edged up 1.48 points to 2,939.62 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose by 6.10 points to 26,725.68.

Japanese shares hit 10 1/2-month highs despite lingering economic uncertainties and data showing that Japanese exports fell an annual 5.2 percent in September, shy of forecasts for a drop of 3.6 percent following the 8.2 percent slide in the previous month.

The Nikkei average inched up 56.22 points, or 0.25 percent, to 22,548.90, its highest level since Dec. 3 ahead of a public holiday on Tuesday for the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito, who ascended to the throne in May. The broader Topix index closed 0.41 percent higher at 1,628.60.

Brokerages paced the gainers, with Daiwa Securities climbing 2.5 percent and Matsui Securities adding 2.1 percent. Chip-related shares closed broadly lower on profit taking after recent gains.

Australian markets spent most of the day in the red before ending the session on a flat note. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 inched up 2.80 points to finish at 6,652.50, led by realty, material and industrial stocks. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 0.70 point at 6,757.70.

Stockland shares surged 6.5 percent after an improved residential property market paid off for the property developer at the first quarter of FY20.

Wisetech Global slumped 12.3 percent after a U.S.-based short seller J Capital made further allegations against the logistics software company, saying that the company's several acquisitions in recent year were poorly integrated. The company has rejected the allegations. Afterpay Touch tumbled 3.3 percent and Appen lost 4.3 percent.

Treasury Wine Estates plunged 11.8 percent on news its chief executive Michael Clarke will retire next year and be replaced by chief operating officer Tim Ford.

Seven West Media soared 11.7 percent after it agreed to sell its Pacific magazines, including Men's Health, New Idea, and Marie Claire, to Germany's Bauer Media for A$40 million by the end of calendar year 2019.

Seoul stocks rose on expectations that corporate earnings will improve on the back of recovery in the memory chip industry. The benchmark Kospi ended up 4.15 points, or 0.20 percent, at 2,064.84.

New Zealand shares edged lower as investors fretted over the Brexit outcome and a slowing pace of Chinese growth. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 4.37 points, or 0.04 percent, to 11,062.75.

Tourism Holdings shares plunged 10.6 percent to a two-month low after the rental RV operator warned that weaker U.S. vehicle sales will have a material negative affect on its full-year results.

U.S. stocks fell on Friday, with disappointing Chinese data, negative news related to Boeing and Johnson & Johnson as well as a decline in Netflix shares weighing on the markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.8 percent and the S&P 500 eased 0.4 percent.

