Asian Shares Mixed Despite Fed Rate Cut

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve slashed interest rates by half a percentage point in an apparent move to mitigate the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

The coronavirus infections showed signs of receding in China with 38 new fatalities, taking the total number of casualties to 2,981.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Korea has risen to more than 5,300. According to the World health Organization, there are at least 91,700 confirmed coronavirus cases globally. The WHO confirmed that Covid-19 is deadlier than the seasonal flu, but does not transmit as easily.

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 18.77 points, or 0.63 percent, to 3,011.67 as the coronavirus epidemic shifted west towards the Middle East, Europe and the U.S.

Investors shrugged of the results of a private survey showing that China's service sector had its worst month on record in February. The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) plunged to 26.5 from 51.8 in January.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index eased 0.24 percent to 26,222.07 after the latest IHS Markit's Purchasing Manager's Index for the country hit a record low of 33.1 in February.

Japanese shares rose slightly even as survey data from IHS Markit showed that Japan's service sector contracted at the strongest rate since April 2014. The Jibun Bank services Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 46.8 in February from 51.0 in January as the COVID-19 outbreak squeezed tourism.

The Nikkei average edged up by 17.33 points to 21,100.06, while the broader Topix index ended down 0.17 percent at 1,502.50. Heavyweight Fast Retailing rose 1.2 percent after reporting a rise in same-store sales in February.

Australian markets ended sharply lower to hit a six-month closing low amid selling across the board. Investors ignored a government report showing that Australia's economy grew more than expected in the fourth quarter. GDP grew a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent during the fourth quarter, beating forecasts for a 0.3 percent growth.

On a yearly basis, GDP advanced 2.2 percent, faster than the expected growth of 2 percent. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 110.30 points, or 1.71 percent, to 6,325.40, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 113.10 points, or 1.74 percent, at 6,398.50.

The big four banks fell between 2.5 percent and 3.7 percent, a day after the Reserve Bank of Australia cut the cash rate to a new record low of 0.5 percent.

Origin Energy, Oil Search, Santos and Woodside Petroleum lost 2-3 percent, while in the healthcare sector, CSL gave up 2.2 percent, Cochlear slumped 4.8 percent and ResMed declined 1.5 percent.

Gold miners Evolution, Newcrest, Northern Star and Regis Resources jumped 3-7 percent after safe-haven gold prices rose more than 3 percent overnight.

Seoul stocks ended higher for the third day running after the government said it's seeking a 11.7 trillion won ($9.8 billion) extra budget to help businesses hit by virus scare. The Fed's surprise interest-rate cut also boosted sentiment. The benchmark Kospi rallied 45.18 points, or 2.24 percent, to finish at 2,059.33.

"The Bank of Korea will closely monitor markets and focus on stabilizing markets," Governor Lee Ju-yeol said in an urgently scheduled policy meeting in Seoul.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics climbed 3.6 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK Hynix added 1.6 percent. Hanjin KAL, the holding company of Hanjin Group, surged 4.8 percent amid an intensifying family dispute over management control.

New Zealand shares rose for a second straight session, with the benchmark NZX-50 index ending up 71.47 points, or 0.63 percent, at 11,417.78.

Utilities that pay good dividends led the surge amid expectations the country's central bank will follow its counterparts in Australia and the U.S. and drop the Official Cash Rate later this month.

Telecommunications infrastructure provider Chorus rallied 4 percent to extend gains from the previous session.

Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was up 0.6 percent after the release of trade data for January. Exports declined 1.5 percent year-on-year to MYR 84.1 billion in the month, while economists expected a 1.6 percent fall.

U.S. stocks fell sharply overnight and Treasury yields fell to historic lows as worries about the spread of coronavirus world-wide overshadowed words of assurance from G7 countries and a surprise inter-meeting 50 basis point interest-rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

In an accompanying statement, the Fed noted the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated during a subsequent press conference that additional stimulus would come in the form of further rate cuts rather than tools like quantitative easing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.9 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 3 percent and the S&P 500 declined 2.8 percent.

