Asian Shares Mixed As US-China Tensions Escalate

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday as tensions between the U.S. and China escalated sharply after the U.S. ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston to "protect Americans' intellectual property and private information".

China vowed to retaliate and said the unilateral closure within a short period of time is an unprecedented escalation of its recent actions against China.

Japanese markets were closed for the Marine Day holiday. Chinese shares ended slightly lower amid heightened U.S.-China tensions. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index ended down 8.05 points, or 0.24 percent, at 3,325.11, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.82 percent to 25,263.

Australian markets ended a choppy session modestly higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index inched up 19.40 points, or 0.32 percent, to 6,094.50 despite the country reporting its highest coronavirus deaths in three months. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 21.30 points, or 0.34 percent, at 6,213.90.

Banks ended mixed, with NAB rising 0.7 percent and Westpac adding 0.4 percent while Commonwealth dropped half a percent.

Energy stocks extended gains for a third day, with Santos climbing 3.5 percent after saying it sees steady output in the near term.

Gold miners fell broadly even as bullion prices hit a nine-year peak on fears of worsening U.S.-China relations and U.S. stimulus hopes. Newcrest Mining advanced 1.9 percent after its quarterly output beat estimates.

Seoul stocks ended lower on growth worries amid escalating U.S.-China tensions. The Kospi average fell 12.47 points, or 0.56 percent, to 2,216.19 after data showed the country has fallen into recession for the first time in 17 years.

Asia's fourth-largest economy contracted 3.3 percent in the June quarter from three months earlier, central bank data showed, marking the sharpest contraction since the first quarter of 1998. That missed forecasts for a decline of 2.3 percent following the 1.3 percent contraction in the previous three months.

SK Hynix gave up 1 percent after the world's No.2 memory chip maker warned that chip prices would correct in the second half of 2020. Hyundai Motor, the country's biggest carmaker, surged 5.1 percent after reporting a smaller-than-expected fall in operating profit in the second quarter.

New Zealand shares fluctuated before ending slightly lower. The benchmark NZX-50 index slid 29.56 points, or 0.25 percent, to 11,693.41.Retirement specialist Oceania Healthcare tumbled 3.9 percent after it reported a 15.4 percent fall in full-year underlying net profit after tax.

U.S. stocks rose overnight as upbeat housing data and hopes for another round of government stimulus for the virus-stricken U.S. economy offset concerns that rising U.S.-China tensions could threaten the Phase One trade deal. The Dow Jones Industrial average gained 0.6 percent to reach its best closing level in over a month and the S&P 500 also rose 0.6 percent to hit a five-month closing high, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index edged up 0.2 percent.

