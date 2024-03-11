Asian Shares Mixed As U.S. Jobs Data Sends Conflicting Signals

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday after the latest U.S. jobs report sent mixed signals about the state of the world's largest economy.

While a stronger yen pressured Japanese stocks, encouraging inflation data helped spur buying in mainland China and Hong Kong.

A weaker dollar helped lift gold prices to another record high, while oil extended last week's losses on Chinese demand concerns.

China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.7 percent to 3,068.46 as weekend data showed consumer prices in the country rose for the first time since August.

The country's consumer price index climbed an annual 0.7 percent in February, exceeding economists' forecast and easing worries about deflation in the world's second largest economy.

However, the producer price index fell 2.7 percent from a year earlier versus a 2.5 percent drop the previous month.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rallied 1.4 percent to 16,587.57 after reports suggested financial institutions may shore up support for state-backed property developer China Vanke.

Japanese markets tumbled, led by selling in semiconductor stocks. A stronger yen also pressured stocks after revised data showed the country averted a technical recession, paving the way for Bank of Japan to raise interest rates at its upcoming policy meeting next week.

Bond yields gained after a report stating that the BOJ is considering scrapping its yield curve control program.

The Nikkei 225 Index plunged 2.2 percent to 38,820.49 after having surpassed the key 40,000 level last week for the first time. The broader Topix Index settled 2.2 percent lower at 2,666.83.

Among the prominent decliners, Toyota Motor shed 3.1 percent, Advantest lost 4.8 percent and SoftBank plummeted 6 percent.

Seoul stocks fell notably after a recent string of strong gains. The Kospi dropped 0.8 percent to 2,659.84, dragged down by semiconductor stocks. Samsung Electronics gave up 1.2 percent and SK Hynix declined 3.1 percent.

Australian markets slumped, with heavyweight mining, banking and energy stocks leading losses. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index slumped 1.8 percent to 7,704.20, retreating from a record high and snapping a three-day winning streak ahead of the RBA's monetary policy meeting next week.

The broader All Ordinaries Index closed down 1.8 percent at 7,963.60.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 0.4 percent to 11,873.67.

U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday as February jobs data offered conflicting signals on the economic and rate outlook.

The report showed stronger-than-expected jobs creation, un uptick in the unemployment rate to 3.9 percent, cooler wage growth and notable downward revisions to job growth in the previous two months.

Non-farm payroll employment surged by 275,000 jobs in February, while economists had expected an increase of 200,000 jobs. The numbers for December and January were revised downward by a total of 167,000.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 1.2 percent, the S&P 500 gave up 0.7 percent and the Dow eased 0.2 percent.

