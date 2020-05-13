Asian Shares Mixed As Trade Tensions Weigh

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as rising tensions between the U.S. and China over the novel coronavirus pandemic as well as deteriorating relations between Canberra and Beijing kept investors on the sidelines.

Worries about U.S.-China tensions intensified after a leading U.S. Republican senator proposed a legislation that would authorize President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on China if it did not provide a full account of the events leading to the coronavirus outbreak.

Chinese shares edged higher as the epicentre of the deadly virus Wuhan city confirmed no new Covi-19 infections on Tuesday and officials charted out a plan to test 11 million people within a 10-day timeframe.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite index inched up 6.49 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,898.05, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slid 0.27 percent to 24,180.30.

Japanese shares fell further from a two-month high as simmering U.S.-China tensions as well as fears of a second wave of Covid-19 infections prompted investors to book some profits after recent rally.

The Nikkei average dropped 99.43 points, or 0.49 percent, to 20,267.05, while the broader Topix index closed 0.14 percent lower at 1,474.69.

Cosmetics maker Shiseido Co lost 4.2 percent after its quarterly net profit plunged by as much as 95.8 percent. Toyota Motor declined 2.2 percent after the automaker said it expects profit to drop 80 percent to its lowest in nine years for the year through March 2021.

In economic news, Japan had a current account surplus of 1,971.0 billion yen in March, the Ministry of Finance said - down 32.1 percent year-on-year. That was shy of expectations for a surplus of 2,210.6 billion yen and down from the 3,168.8 billion yen surplus in February.

The trade balance showed a surplus of 103.1 billion yen - down 85.2 percent year on year. Exports sank an annual 12.2 percent to 6,197.4 billion yen, while imports fell 4.2 percent to 6,094.3 billion yen.

Australian markets ended modestly higher after a late-session recovery as data showed wages expanded by 0.5 percent in the March quarter, as they have for the past four quarters.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose by 18.90 points, or 0.35 percent, to 5,421.90 despite escalating trade tensions with China. The broader All Ordinaries index gained 16.40 points, or 0.30 percent, to 5,513.70.

Commonwealth Australia Bank advanced 1.9 percent after the lender reported a 25 percent slump in quarterly profit and set aside A$1.5 billion ($971.25 million) to cover expected loan losses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The other three big banks rose between 0.4 percent and 0.8 percent.

Mining heavyweights BHP and Rio Tinto rose 0.9 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively, while smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group rallied 3.9 percent.

In the healthcare sector, CSL and Cochlear gained 0.8 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively. Energy stocks fell, with Beach Energy, Santos and Woodside Petroleum losing 1-2 percent.

Seoul stocks recovered from an early slide to end sharply higher for the day. The benchmark Kospi climbed 18.25 points, or 0.95 percent, to 1,940.42.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics advanced 1.4 percent, while chemical firm LG Chem jumped 4.1 percent and cosmetics producer AmorePacific added 1.7 percent.

New Zealand shares ended off their day's lows after the country's central bank said it would double purchases of government bonds and is prepared to lower the cash rate or add other types of assets to its bond purchase program if needed.

The benchmark NZX-50 index ended down 30.64 points, or 0.28 percent, at 10,788.03. Skycity Entertainment Group plunged 5.5 percent and Fletcher Building lost 4.5 percent.

Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was up 1.3 percent. Malaysia's GDP grew 0.7 percent on a yearly basis in the first quarter, following a 3.6 percent rise in the fourth quarter of 2019, data from Bank Negara Malaysia showed today. The economy was expected to shrink 1.5 percent.

U.S. stocks fell sharply overnight after Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, warned of "suffering and death" if the country reopens prematurely.

Fauci also said that the U.S. is moving in the right direction but does not have "by any means total control of this outbreak."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 1.9 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 lost around 2.1 percent.

