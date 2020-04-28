Asian Shares Mixed As Oil Tumbles Again

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday as coronavirus worries persisted and oil extended losses amid mounting fears that storage around the world could reach full capacity soon.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.19 percent to 2,810.02, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 1.22 percent to close at 24,575.96.

Japanese shares ended little changed as investors adopted a cautious approach ahead of Golden Week spring holidays and the announcement of corporate earnings. Investors also digested data showing that Japan's unemployment rate rose to a one-year high in March.

The Nikkei average slid 12 points to finish at 19,771.19 after sharp gains in the previous session. The broader Topix index closed 0.13 percent higher at 1,449.15.

Electronic components maker Ibiden soared as much as 18.1 percent after it forecast a 37.2 percent increase in operating profit for the current business year through March 2021.

Renesas Electronics Corp, a semiconductor manufacturer, surged 9.6 percent after posting better-than-expected results for the March quarter.

Kyocera slumped 4.8 percent after its earnings forecast for the current business year fell below analyst estimates.

Australian markets fluctuated before ending lower, dragged down by gold miners. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 inched down 8.30 points, or 0.16 percent, to 5,313.10, while the broader All Ordinaries index slipped 7.10 points, or 0.13 percent, to 5,381.20.

Newcrest Mining, Northern Star Resources, Resolute Mining and Regis Resources fell 2-4 percent as gold extended losses for a third day.

Westpac advanced 1.8 percent even as the bank said its first-half results would be affected by $3.6 billion in write-offs. National Australia Bank lost 2.8 percent as shares came out of a trading halt.

Woodside Petroleum and Santos dropped around 2 percent after crude oil futures tumbled almost 25 percent overnight.

Wesfarmers edged up slightly after saying it has accelerated a review into its underperforming Target business. Lendlease Group entered a trading halt after launching a $1.15 billion capital raising.

Seoul stocks extended gains for the second day running after President Moon Jae-in has called for swift and decisive policy action to revitalize the economy hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. The benchmark Kospi rose by 11.32 points, or 0.59 percent, to 1,934.09.

Consumer confidence in South Korea tumbled in April, the Bank of Korea said with a consumer confidence index score of 70.8 - down from 78.4 in March.

Consumer sentiment regarding current living standards was six points lower than in March, at 77, while that concerning the future outlook for living standards was four points down, to 79.

New Zealand shares rose sharply after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern claimed victory against the battle of curbing the widespread community transmission of deadly Covid-19.

The benchmark NZX-50 index jumped as much as 3.26 percent to 10,759.56 as countries around the world, including Australia, New Zealand, Iran and Spain, moved to ease coronavirus lockdowns.

U.S. stocks posted strong gains overnight after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced plans for a phased reopening of his state's economy, citing a steady decline in coronavirus hospitalization rates.

Other states, including several led by Republican governors, also moved to reopen their economies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.5 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.1 percent and the S&P 500 added 1.5 percent to reach their best closing levels in well over a month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.