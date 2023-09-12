Asian Shares Mixed As Investors Await US Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday as investors awaited Wednesday's key U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's rate trajectory.

The dollar reversed some of the previous session's losses and gold was little changed while oil edged up on supply worries stemming from fresh disruption from powerful storms and floods in eastern Libya.

Chinese shares ended on a subdued note, with the Shanghai Composite index slipping 0.18 percent to 3,137.06. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.39 percent to 18,025.89.

Real estate developer Country Garden Holdings soared before giving up most gains to end 1 percent higher after creditors voted to extend repayments on six onshore bonds late Monday.

Japanese stocks rallied as the yen's retreat boosted auto shares. The Nikkei average climbed 0.95 percent to 32,776.37 while the broader Topix index settled 0.82 percent higher at 2,379.91.

Honda Motor, Toyota and Nissan jumped 2-3 percent while technology start-up investor SoftBank added 2 percent and Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing rose 1.2 percent. Heavy machinery maker IHI plunged almost 16 percent to lead losses in the benchmark index.

Seoul stocks ended notably lower, dragged down by large-cap tech and energy stocks. The Kospi average fell 0.79 percent to 2,536.58.

Steel giant POSCO Holdings slumped 4.2 percent and its chemical materials making unit POSCO Future M dropped 2.6 percent while internet portal operator Naver jumped 3.8 percent.

Australian markets edged up slightly after a survey showed Australian business activity remained resilient in August despite higher borrowing costs.

The benchmark S&P ASX 200 rose 0.20 percent to 7,206.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed up 0.20 percent at 7,402.90.

Miners and gold stocks pushed higher while energy stocks lost ground, with Woodside Energy and Santos both falling around 1.5 percent.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P NZX-50 index finished marginally lower at 11,298.70.

U.S. stocks rose overnight, and the dollar fell by the most in two weeks as signs of easing inflation and comments from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen boosted hopes that the U.S. economy is headed toward a soft landing.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 1.1 percent after Tesla received a bullish upgrade from Morgan Stanley. The S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent and the Dow rose 0.3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.