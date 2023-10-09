Asian Shares Mixed Amid Middle East Conflict

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday as a sharp jump in oil prices along with stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official rekindled worries about inflation and interest rate hikes.

Over the weekend, Federal Reserve official Michelle Bowman said that inflation in the U.S. remains too high and will likely require further policy tightening.

Investors looked ahead to the release of U.S. inflation reports and FOMC minutes this week for further clues about the Fed's future rate path. The U.S. central bank makes its next announcement on interest rates on Nov. 1.

Gold and the dollar benefited from safe-haven bids, while Treasury yields remained elevated, bringing back fears of a potential wave of defaults.

Crude oil prices rose nearly 3 percent in Asian trading amid heightened political uncertainty and instability in the Middle East after the Israeli government declared war following deadly attacks by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas from the Gaza Strip.

The two-day toll from the fighting in the Middle East surpassed 1,100 dead and thousands wounded on both sides.

Markets in Japan and South Korea were closed for holidays. Chinese markets fell as trading resumed after a weeklong holiday. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.4 percent to 3,096.92.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index finished 0.2 percent higher at 17,517.40 in typhoon-interrupted trading.

Australian markets eked out modest gains as higher bullion and oil prices following the unprecedented offensive by Hamas and Islamic Jihad lifted gold miners and energy stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index edged up 0.2 percent to 6,970.20, snapping a five-day losing streak. The broader All Ordinaries Index settled 0.2 percent higher at 7,157.

Qantas tumbled 3.8 percent after a Coalition-led inquiry into the aviation sector has called for reforms that could include the power to break up the airline.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P NZX-50 Index fell 0.7 percent to 11,205.06.

U.S. stocks rose sharply on Friday after data showed the economy added 336,000 jobs in September compared to estimates for an increase of about 170,000 jobs.

The report also showed notable upward revisions to the July and August job gains, triggering a sharp hike in Treasury yields.

However, yields pulled back well off their highs after wages rose less than expected last month.

The S&P 500 rose 1.2 percent to snap a four-week losing streak, while the Dow gained 0.9 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.6 percent.

