Asian Shares Mixed Amid Impasse In US Stimulus Talks

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday as rising U.S.-China political tensions and the deadlock in the negotiations for a Covid-19 stimulus package in the United States dented investors' risk appetite.

The Trump administration announced new restrictions on China's Huawei Technologies Co., adding to concerns over a widening U.S.-China rift.

Investors also looked ahead to the release minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting for any clues to policy changes at the Fed's next meeting in September.

Chinese shares eked out modest gains to extend a rally from the previous session after authorities granted the first invention patent to a domestically developed Covid-19 vaccine candidate. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index inched up 12.29 points, or 0.36 percent, to 3,451.09, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended marginally higher at 25,367.38.

Japanese shares extended losses from the previous session as the yen's rise amid U.S.-China tensions and uncertainties over U.S. fiscal stimulus fueled profit taking. The Nikkei average slid 45.67 points, or 0.20 percent, to 23,051.08, slipping further away from a near six-month peak touched last week. The broader Topix index finished marginally higher at 1,610.85.

Japan Airlines lost 1.9 percent and ANA Holdings, the parent company of All Nippon Airways Co., declined 1.7 percent after the International Air Transportation Association said that global air traffic will not return to levels before the coronavirus pandemic until 2024.

Banks Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mizuho Financial fell over 1 percent after U.S. bond yields slipped.

Fujifilm Holdings gained 0.7 percent after the company said that its unit Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies will manufacture Novavax's coronavirus vaccine candidate in the UK, starting in early 2021.

Australian markets advanced as Victoria reported its lowest daily rise in new coronavirus cases in a month, raising hopes that a second wave of infection in the state is easing.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 47 points, or 0.77 percent, to 6,123.40, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 50.20 points, or 0.81 percent, at 6,268.70.

CSL surged 4.4 percent after the biotech company said it is considering its capacity to produce multiple vaccines.

Gold miners Regis Resources and Norther Star Resources jumped around 5 percent as the yellow metal touched its highest level in nearly a week.

Evolution Mining gained 2 percent after announcing it has resumed operations at its Red Lake Gold Mine in Canada.

Tech stocks such as Afterpay and Xero gained around 2 percent. BHP slid half a percent as the mining giant warned of a slowing economic growth outside China.

Rio Tinto rose 1.1 percent and Fortescue Metals Group advanced 1.3 percent as iron ore futures extended gains on upbeat demand prospects in top steel producer China.

Westpac Banking Corp fell 2.3 percent as the country's second largest lender scrapped its first-half dividend, citing an uncertain outlook. The other three big banks also ended in the red.

Supermarket giant Coles declined 1.2 percent despite reporting an increase in profit for the full year.

In economic news, the RBA August meeting minutes revealed that board members believe the worst of the global contraction caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has passed, but considerable uncertainty remains.

Seoul stocks fluctuated before ending sharply lower as traders returned to their desks after a holiday. The benchmark Kospi fell 59.25 points, or 2.46 percent, to 2,348.24 amid the resurgence of new coronavirus cases in the country since late last week. That marked the steepest fall after June 15.

Steelmaker POSCO lost 3.6 percent, automaker Hyundai Motor tumbled 5.4 percent and cosmetics giant Amore Pacific slumped 10.2 percent.

New Zealand shares posted strong gains, with the benchmark NZX-50 rallying 176.18 points, or 1.51 percent, to 11,849.13, led by healthcare and real-estate stocks.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp shares hit a record high before finishing up 4.6 percent for the day.

U.S. stocks rose overnight as a rally in technology companies outweighed a selloff in the banking sector. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite rallied 1 percent and the S&P 500 edged up 0.3 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.3 percent.

