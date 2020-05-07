Asian Shares Mixed After China Data

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks pared early losses to end mixed on Thursday after data showed China's exports unexpectedly rose in April aided by stronger shipments to South East Asia.

The surprise helped investors shrug off dismal economic data from the U.S. and renewed U.S.-China tensions.

Chinese shares fell slightly as investors pondered over mixed economic readings. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index slid 0.23 percent to 2,871.52, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 0.65 percent at 23,980.63.

China's exports grew unexpectedly in April despite global outbreak of coronavirus, data from the General Administration of Customs revealed.

Exports grew 3.5 percent on a yearly basis, confounding expectations for a decline of 12.1 percent. Shipments had declined 6.6 percent in March.

Imports plunged 14.2 percent year-on-year versus expected fall of 12.4 percent and March's 0.9 percent drop.

Consequently, the trade balance showed a surplus of $45.34 billion, which was well above economists' forecast of $9.7 billion. The surplus increased sharply from $19.9 billion in March.

Separately, the latest survey from Caixin showed that the services sector in China continued to contract in April, albeit at a slightly slower pace. The Services PMI came in at 44.4, up from 43.0 in March. The composite index ticked up to 47.6 in April from 46.7 in March.

Japanese shares rose modestly as trading resumed after Golden Week holidays. The Nikkei average inched up 55.42 points, or 0.28 percent, to 19,674.77, while the broader Topix index ended 0.32 percent lower at 1,426.73.

Advantest climbed 3.3 percent, Tokyo Electron rallied 3.2 percent and Screen Holdings gained 2.2 percent after tech shares rose on Wall Street overnight. Market heavyweight SoftBank Group fell 2.5 percent.

Australian markets ended lower, with banks and energy companies pacing the decliners as investors reacted to downbeat economic data from the U.S.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 20.40 points, or 0.38 percent, to 5,364.20, extending losses from the previous session. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 14.90 points, or 0.27 percent, at 5,449.90.

The big four banks fell between 1.8 percent and 2.3 percent. Woodside Petroleum, Santos and Oil Search declined 1-3 percent after Brent crude prices dropped 4 percent on Wednesday on data showing that U.S. crude inventories were up for a 15th straight week last week.

Viva Energy lost 2.1 percent after its jet fuel sales volumes slumped 75 percent in April. Miners ended mixed, with Rio Tinto losing 0.6 percent, while BHP advanced 1.9 percent and Fortescue Metals Group added 1.7 percent.

In economic news, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed that the services sector in Australia continued to contract in April, and at a steeper pace, with a Performance of Services Index score of 27.1, down from 38.7 in March.

Separately, official data showed that Australia posted a merchandise trade surplus of A$10.602 billion in March - surpassing expectations for a surplus of A$6.8 billion. Exports surged 15.0 percent month-on-month, while imports fell 4.0 percent.

Seoul stocks closed on a flat note as investors digested dismal U.S. data and watched the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis. The benchmark Kospi swung between gains and losses before ending the session little changed with a negative bias at 1,928.61.

South Korea had a current account surplus of $6.23 billion in March, the Bank of Korea said in a report - down from $6.37 billion in February. The goods account surplus narrowed to $7.0 billion, compared to its $8.34 billion figure in March 2019.

New Zealand shares rose notably, with the benchmark NZX-50 index climbing 76.39 points, or 0.72 percent, to 10,649.23. Mobile payment solutions provider Pushpay Holdings surged nearly 13 percent to extend gains for a fourth straight session and hit a record high.

Markets in Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia were closed in observance of Vesak Day.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as hopes for a pick-up in business activity were offset by dismal data showing that private sector employment plunged by 20.236 million jobs in April.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.9 percent and the S&P 500 shed 0.7 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose half a percent.

