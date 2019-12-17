Asian Shares Follow Wall Street Higher On Trade Optimism

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks rose broadly on Tuesday as trade worries and Brexit uncertainty appeared somewhat eased.

Chinese shares hit an eight-month high after a top White House adviser said the "phase one" trade deal between Washington and Beijing has been "absolutely completed."

The benchmark Shanghai Composite index surged 1.27 percent to 3,022.42 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1.22 percent to 27,843.71.

Japanese stocks hit over one-year high after Wall Street stocks notched record closing highs on Monday on renewed optimism over the U.S.-China 'phase one' trade deal.

The Nikkei average rose 113.77 points, or 0.47 percent, to 24,066.12, while the broader Topix index closed 0.59 percent higher at 1,747.20, led by industrial and healthcare stocks.

Nippon Steel Corp dropped 1.3 percent. The country's largest steelmaker and multinational giant ArcelorMittal SA said they have completed the purchase of Essar Steel India Ltd. for 500 billion rupees (¥772 billion).

Dentsu plunged 6.3 percent after the advertising agency lowered its outlook for full-year profit and said it would lay off about 1,400 employees in seven foreign markets.

Australian markets finished marginally lower, dragged down by financials and gold miners. Westpac shed 0.9 percent after the regulator said the bank needs to hold an extra A$500 million in capital to reflect its increased operational risk profile. The other three big banks ended on a flat note.

Gold miner Evolution dropped 1.4 percent and Newcrest lost 1.7 percent after gold prices declined overnight. Shares of Northern Star Resources entered a trading halt after the company entered into an agreement with the Australian unit of Newmont Gold Corp to acquire a 50 percent stake in Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines for $800 million.

Mining heavyweights BHP and Rio Tinto rose half a percent and 1.5 percent, respectively. Rare earths miner Lynas Corp slumped 6.2 percent after it failed to secure approval from a Malaysian regulator to increase its lanthanide concentrate processing limit for 2019.

Loans for owner occupied housing in Australia rose 2.2 percent to A$13.11 billion in October, while investment loans gained 1.4 percent to A$5.10 billion, official data showed today.

Separately, the Reserve Bank of Australia's minutes for the December meeting showed that members of the board believe it is necessary to keep interest rates extremely low for an extended period of time in order to reach inflation and employment goals.

Seoul stocks rose sharply as shares of chipmakers surged on hopes of growing demand and a recovery in global chip prices. The benchmark Kospi jumped 27.53 points, or 1.27 percent, to 2,195.68 on massive foreign buying. Samsung Electronics shares soared 3.7 percent and SK Hynix jumped 4.7 percent.

New Zealand shares eked out modest gains, with the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ending up 34.01 points, or 0.30 percent, at 11,260.84. New Zealand business confidence strengthened to the highest since late 2017 in December, business outlook survey data from ANZ Bank showed today.

Singapore's Straits Times index was down 0.4 percent after a government report showed the country's non-oil domestic exports declined at a slower rate in November.

U.S. stocks hit fresh record highs overnight as encouraging housing and manufacturing data helped offset skepticism about the long-awaited "phase-one" U.S.-China trade deal announced last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.9 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.7 percent.

