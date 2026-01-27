Asian Shares Follow Wall Street Higher Ahead Of Fed Meeting, Tech Earnings

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday after Wall Street's strong overnight performance. Investors shrugged off geopolitical and U.S. government shutdown worries to focus on upcoming big tech earnings and the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.

Spot gold hit a new record high above $5,100 an ounce, while the U.S. dollar fell as investors reassessed President Trump's policies, geopolitical risks and the outlook for European-held U.S. financial assets. Oil prices moved lower in Asian trading on oversupply concerns.

China's Shanghai Composite Index edged up by 0.2 percent to 4,139.90 after data showed profits at Chinese industrial firms rose in 2025 for the first time in four years.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 1.4 percent to 27,126.95, extending a rally for a fifth day running on signs of improved earnings momentum for Chinese industrial firms.

Japanese markets rose notably as the yen steadied after recent strong gains amid speculation the U.S. may coordinate intervention with Japan.

The Nikkei 225 Index advanced 0.9 percent to 53,333. 54 amid gains in heavyweight technology stocks. The broader Topix Index settled 0.3 percent higher at 3,563.59. Advantest surged 5.9 percent and Tokyo Electron rallied 2.5 percent

Seoul stocks soared to end at a new high despite U.S. President Trump's threat to raise tariffs on Korean imports.

Trump said he was raising tariffs on South Korean goods to 25 percent from 15 percent over the country's legislature failure to codify a trade agreement reached with the U.S. last year.

Seoul's presidential office assured the U.S. it was committed to implementing the deal with Washington and would respond calmly to the tariff announcement.

The Kospi surged 2.7 percent to 5,084.85, with semiconductor stocks leading the rally. Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix jumped 4.9 percent and 8.7 percent, respectively to reach new record levels.

Australian markets hit a three-month in a broad-based rally led by mining and gold stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index jumped 0.9 percent to 8,941.60, while the broader All Ordinaries Index closed up 0.9 percent at 9,268.50.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 Index rose 0.4 percent to 13,510.88.

Overnight, U.S. stocks closed higher despite the impasse over DHS funding after a fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis.

The Dow climbed 0.6 percent ahead of the Fed's rate decision and major tech earnings due later in the week.

Investors cheered data that showed U.S. orders for durable goods increased in November by the most in six months.

The S&P 500 added half a percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.4 percent, rising for a fourth-straight day, the longest winning streak since the start of 2026.

