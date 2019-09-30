Asian Shares Follow Wall Street Higher

(RTTNews) - Asian markets were moving higher on Tuesday after a U.S. Treasury Department spokeswoman denied reports the Trump administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges at this time.

Separately, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro attacked media reports in an interview with CNBC on Monday, claiming "over half" of a Bloomberg report about potential restrictions was "highly inaccurate or simply flat-out false."

Gold hovered near the two-month low hit in the previous session while the dollar held near its highest level in almost two weeks versus the yen.

Oil prices rebounded from steep losses in the previous session after production at the world's largest oil producers fell in the third quarter.

Chinese and Hong Kong markets remained shut for the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Japan's Nikkei index rose 0.75 percent, with exporters and Apple-related companies gaining ground as the yen weakened and JP Morgan raised its iPhone volume forecasts for the September and December quarters.

Investors shrugged off the finding of a central bank survey showing that Japanese big manufacturers' business confidence fell to a six-year low in the July-September quarter.

Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.3 percent ahead of a widely anticipated rate cut by the country's central bank.

Realty stocks surged after home prices in the country posted their biggest monthly jump in 2-1/2 years in September. Gold miners were among the worst hit as gold prices fell on a stronger U.S. dollar.

South Korea's Kospi was gaining 0.4 percent while New Zealand's benchmark S&P NZX-50 index was up half a percent.

Overnight, U.S. stocks rose amid optimism surrounding upcoming U.S.-China trade talks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.8 percent and the S&P 500 added half a percent.

European stocks ended Monday's session mostly higher as better than expected manufacturing data out of China tempered investor worries about the impact of the U.S.-China trade war.

The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 0.4 percent. The German DAX rose 0.4 percent and France's CAC 40 index climbed 0.7 per cent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid 0.2 percent.

