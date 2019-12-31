Asian Shares Fall On Last Trading Day Of 2019

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks mostly closed lower on Tuesday, the last trading day of 2019, as investors booked profits amid thin holiday trading. Some of the regional markets were closed for New Year's Eve, including Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and Thailand.

Nevertheless, an agreement between the U.S. and China on a phase one trade deal has helped lift some of the uncertainty hanging over the markets. The South China Morning Post reported, citing a source, that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is set to lead a delegation to Washington this Saturday to sign the phase one trade deal with the U.S.

Bucking the trend, Chinese shares rose in the last trading session of the year after official data showed that China's manufacturing sector expanded for the second straight month in December. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 10.10 points or 0.3 percent to finish at 3,050.12.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index or PMI held steady at 50.2 in December. That was unchanged from the November reading, although it beat expectations for a score of 50.1.

A score above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 suggests contraction in the sector. The factory PMI has stayed above 50 for the second consecutive month.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipped 129.64 points or 0.5 percent to finish at 28,189.75 in a shortened trading session, but ended the year with a 9.1 percent gain. Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings declined 1.9 prcent and Alibaba retreated 1.6 percent.

Australian stocks finished the last trading day of the year notably lower as investors resorted to profit taking.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index declined 120.80 points or 1.8 percent to close at 6,684.10, and the broader All Ordinaries Index lost 119.20 points or 1.7 percent to settle at 6,802.40, in a shortened trading session. For the year, the benchmark index gained 18.4 percent.

In the tech space, WiseTech Global slumped 5.5 percent and Afterpay Touch Group lost 2.8 percent.

Among the big four banks, Westpac and ANZ declined 0.7 percent each, while National Australia Bank dropped 1 percent and Commonwealth Bank fell 1.5 percent.

Mining heavyweights Fortescue Metals dropped 1.8 percent, BHP dipped 1.3 percent and and Rio Tinto lost 1.2 percent. Bucking the trend, gold miner Newcrest added 0.6 percent and Evolution Mining rose 2.4 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index dropped 64.55 points or 0.6 percent to close at 11,491.90, but gained 30.4 percent for the year. Among the index's top losers, Ryman Healthcare lost 5.1 percent and Sky Network Television declined 2.7 percent.

Singapore's Straits Times Index closed little changed, adding just 0.39 points to settle at 3,222.83 in an abbreviated trading session, while Taiwan's TSEC Weighted Index dropped 56.23 points or 0.5 percent to close at 11,997.14. Malaysia's KLCI is losing more than 1 percent.

The markets in Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and Thailand were closed on Tuesday for holidays.

Overnight, U.S. stocks closed lower, partly reflecting profit taking, with traders cashing in on the recent strength in the markets ahead of the new year. Trading activity was relatively subdued as some traders remained away from their desks ahead of the New Year's Day holiday on Wednesday.

The Dow fell 0.6 percent, the Nasdaq dropped 0.7 percent and the S&P 500 slid 0.6 percent.

