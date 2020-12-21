Asian Shares Fall On Concerns Over New Virus Variant

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended broadly lower on Monday after a new strain of Sars-CoV-2 virus has been found in the U.K. that is 70 percent more infectious.

Faltering trade negotiations between Britain and the European Union and rising U.S.-China tensions overshadowed positive news across the Atlantic where U.S. lawmakers reached a deal for a nearly $900 billion Covid-19 financial package to help struggling households and businesses.

Chinese shares rose as the country's central bank kept its key benchmark lending rate unchanged. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index climbed 25.67 points, or 0.76 percent, to 3,420.57.

Hong Kong stocks fell after the Trump administration blacklisted another 59 Chinese companies and Beijing vowed to take action. The Hang Seng index ended down 191.92 points, or 0.72 percent, at 26,306.68.

Japanese shares edged lower as concerns about a spike in domestic coronavirus infections overshadowed investor optimism over new U.S. and Japanese stimulus packages.

The Nikkei average dipped from a 29-1/2-year high to end the session down 48.97 points, or 0.18 percent, at 26,714.42. The broader Topix index slipped 4.19 points, or 0.23 percent, to 1,789.05.

Honda Motor and Nintendo fell over 2 percent while Daikin Industries advanced 2.5 percent. Heavyweight Softbank Group added 1.6 percent on reports that the company's Vision Fund is preparing to raise between $500 million and $600 million via an initial public offering of its first special purpose acquisition company.

Australian markets ended little changed with a negative bias as all states and territories imposed travel restrictions on Sydney amid a growing cluster of coronavirus cases.

The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) sent a stern "do not come to us" message to Sydney and warned people they would be quarantined for 14 days if they arrived from Sydney.

Falling oil prices pulled down energy stocks, with Beach Energy, Origin Energy and Woodside Petroleum declining between 1.6 percent and 2.5 percent. The big four banks ended narrowly mixed.

In the healthcare sector, Resmed rose nearly 2 percent to its highest level since Dec. 9 before paring gains to end 1.1 percent higher.

Seoul stocks hit record closing highs as pharma stocks gained ground amid surging new coronavirus cases. The benchmark Kospi edged up 6.47 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,778.65. Samsung Biologics rallied 2.6 percent and Celltrion added 3.1 percent.

South Korea on Sunday reported 1,097 new coronavirus cases, the highest-ever single-day spike after staying above 1,000 for five straight days.

New Zealand shares fell amid increasing uncertainty about the global economic recovery. The benchmark NZX-50 index dropped 74.26 points, or 0.59 percent, to 12,607.74. Outdoor equipment retailer Kathmandu Holdings hit a three-week low before closing 3.2 percent lower.

U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday as investors waited for more concrete developments on a new fiscal stimulus bill along with a spending bill to avoid a government shutdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 both gave up around 0.4 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index finished marginally lower.

