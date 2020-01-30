Asian Shares Fall As China Virus Spreads

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks fell on Thursday as the rapidly spreading outbreak of the coronavirus respiratory disease prompted the World Health Organization to call an emergency meeting to consider issuing a global alarm.

Investors also digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to leave interest rates unchanged and mixed earnings updates from top U.S. companies that came after the U.S. market close.

According to Chinese health officials, the coronavirus outbreak has killed 170 people and infected 7,711 people. A Chinese government economist estimated that the outbreak could cut China's first-quarter growth by one point to 5 percent or lower.

The Chinese markets remained closed for the Lunar New Year holidays. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 2.62 percent to 26,449.13 as investors kept an eye on a World Health Organization (WHO) meeting related to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Taiwan Weighted plunged 5.75 percent to close at 11,421.74, marking the biggest decline since October 2018, as trading resumed after the Lunar New Year break.

Japanese shares fell sharply as the yen gained further ground and earnings failed to impress investors. The Nikkei average tumbled 401.65 points, or 1.72 percent, to 22,977.75, while the broader Topix index closed 1.48 percent lower at 1,674.77.

Screen Holdings slumped as much as 19.3 percent after the semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker slashed its operating profit forecasts by almost half. Advantest plunged 6.4 percent and IHI Corp plummeted 5.6 percent.

Canon gave up 5.3 percent after the digital camera maker reported a more than 50 percent fall in full-year profit and a 9 percent decrease in net sales.

Australian markets drifted lower after Newcrest Mining posted a 16 percent drop in second-quarter gold output and said shipments from its flagship Cadia mine in New South Wales were delayed by the recent bushfires. Concerns over the coronavirus impact also kept investors on the edge.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 23.10 points, or 0.33 percent, to 7,008.40, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 27.30 points, or 0.38 percent, at 7,108.60.

Shares of Newcrest Mining tumbled 2.8 percent and Evolution lost 2.1 percent. Fortescue Metals Group declined 2.1 percent despite the iron ore miner releasing a strong quarterly production report. Heavyweight BHP shed 0.9 percent and Rio Tinto gave up 1.2 percent.

Aerial imagery firm Nearmap plummeted almost 30 percent on earnings downgrade. Treasury Wine Estates jumped 5.3 percent on bargain hunting after falling more than 22 percent in the previous session on its downbeat full-year outlook.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia gained 1 percent after raising its stake in buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) company Klarna.

Export prices in Australia were down 5.2 percent sequentially but rose 4.1 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2019, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said today in a report.

Seoul stocks ended deep in the red after the release of mixed data. The benchmark Kospi ended down 37.28 points, or 1.71 percent, at 2,148.

South Korea's confidence among manufacturers rose in January, while sentiment among non-manufacturers decreased at the beginning of the year, survey data from Bank of Korea revealed.

New Zealand shares fluctuated before finishing marginally lower ahead of the World Health Organization (WHO) meeting on the coronavirus later today.

In economic news, New Zealand had a merchandise trade surplus of NZ$547 million in December, Statistics New Zealand said. That exceeded expectations for a surplus of NZ$100 million following the NZ$753 million deficit in November.

U.S. stocks fluctuated before ending narrowly mixed overnight, showing little reaction to the Fed's policy statement, upbeat earnings results from the likes of Apple, Boeing and General Electric and news that Google is temporarily shutting down all its offices in China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Stocks initially showed little reaction to the Fed's policy statement but steadily lost ground on the heels of a news conference by chairman Jerome Powell.

The Fed held rates steady as expected while offering no new guidance on its balance sheet, but chairman Jerome Powell said there's uncertainty about the outlook for the global economy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.