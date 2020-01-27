Asian Shares Fall Amid Thin Holiday Trade

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks fell on Monday amid mounting concerns over the potential impact of a new coronavirus that has killed at least 80 people in China.

Trading volumes were thin as several regional markets were closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Japanese shares tumbled as the coronavirus spread to France, Nepal, Australia, and Malaysia. Investors also shifted their focus to corporate earnings results that will be out this week.

The Nikkei average fell 483.67 points, or 2.03 percent, to 23,343.51, while the broader Topix index closed 1.61 percent, lower at 1,702.57.

Market heavyweight Fast Retailing plummeted 5.7 percent, Fanuc declined 2.1 percent and SoftBank Corp slumped 4.1 percent.

Automaker Nissan Motor shed 3 percent, Mazda Motor lost 2.2 percent, Honda Motor fell 1.7 percent and Toyota Motor gave up 1.5 percent as the yen jumped on safe-haven demand. Honda has a plant in the quarantined city of Wuhan where the virus emerged.

Japan Airlines lost 3.9 percent and ANA Holdings gave up 3 percent on concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. Cosmetics maker Shiseido plunged 5.5 percent on fears over lower demand from Chinese tourists.

The Australian markets were closed due to the public holiday in lieu of Australia Day which fell on Sunday.

Markets in China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan were also closed for public holidays.

New Zealand shares ended lower amid rising fears over the spreading coronavirus and its impact on the global economy. The benchmark NZX-50 index dropped 70.67 points, or 0.59 percent, to 11,807.14. Travel-related stocks succumbed to heavy selling pressure, with Air New Zealand falling 2.4 percent and Auckland International Airport declining 1.5 percent.

U.S. stocks ended firmly in the red on Friday as virus-contagion worries outweighed earlier optimism over strong corporate earnings results from Intel and American Express.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.6 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 both shed around 0.9 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.