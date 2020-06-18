Asian Shares Fall After Spike In Virus Cases

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks fell broadly on Thursday as rising number of coronavirus cases in Beijing as well as several U.S. states dampened investor euphoria over the potential economic recovery.

With the road back from recession likely to take some time, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell urged Congress on Wednesday not to pull back too quickly on federal relief for households and small businesses.

Chinese shares recovered from an early slide to end on a positive note after China's central bank governor said he wants the flow of credit in the economy to increase to at least 30 trillion yuan ($4.2 trillion) this year.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite index edged up 0.12 percent to 2,939.32, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended little changed with a negative bias.

Japanese shares extended losses from the previous session as the yen strengthened on concerns over a second wave of coronavirus infections in Beijing and the U.S.

The Nikkei average ended down 100.30 points, or 0.45 percent, at 22,355.46, while the broader Topix index closed down 4 points, or 0.25 percent, at 1,583.09.

Automakers Honda Motor, Toyota and Nissan fell between 0.6 percent and 1.7 percent. Mazda Motor shares dropped as much as 2.7 percent.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group rallied 2.9 percent while Fast Retailing shed 1.7 percent. Oil company Inpex lost 1.8 percent and Japan Petroleum gave up 0.8 percent.

Australian markets declined, with mining and energy stocks succumbing to heavy selling pressure on news of a spike in coronavirus cases across the United States and China.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index shed 55.30 points, or 0.92 percent, to 5,936.50 as Australia's trade minister warned of a possible ban on international travellers till 2021. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 57.20 points, or 0.94 percent, at 6,051.90.

Mining heavyweights BHP and Rio Tinto fell around 1 percent as prices of Chinese iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange declined on worries about surplus risks. Smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group tumbled 4.2 percent.

The big four banks fell between 0.3 percent and 1 percent, while energy companies ended on a mixed note.

Ampol, previously known as Caltex Australia, declined 2.4 percent. The refiner and fuel retailer said it will not provide any profit outlook for the half year ended June 30 due to the business disruption from the Covid-19 pandemic and continued hydrocarbon market volatility.

The unemployment rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 7.1 percent in May - missing forecasts for 7.0 percent and up from the upwardly revised 6.4 percent in April (originally 6.2 percent).

The Australian economy shed 227,700 jobs last month to 12,154,100 - again missing estimates for a decline of 125,000 following the loss of 594,300 in the previous month.

Seoul stocks ended modestly lower on concerns over a second wave of coronavirus infections and the country's tensions with North Korea. The benchmark Kospi ended down 7.57 points, or 0.35 percent, at 2,133.48.

New Zealand shares fell sharply after data showed the country's economy suffered its worst contraction for almost three decades in the first quarter. The benchmark NZX-50 index dropped 109.03 points, or 0.96 percent, to 11,225.28.

GDP contracted 1.6 percent sequentially in the first quarter of 2020, marking the largest drop in 29 years, Statistics New Zealand said. Air New Zealand slumped 5.7 percent after it forecast an underlying loss of up to NZ$120 mln ($77.30 mln).

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as traders weighed recent data pointing to a quick economic recovery against reports showing a spike in new coronavirus cases in a number of southern states.

Meanwhile Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in virtual testimony to the House Financial Services Committee that it would be a concern if Congress were to pull back from the support that it is providing too quickly.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.7 percent to snap a three-day winning streak and the S&P 500 dropped 0.4 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.2 percent.

