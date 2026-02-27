Asian Shares End Mostly Higher In Choppy Trading

(RTTNews) - Asian markets ended mostly higher on Friday, even as Nvidia's strong earnings and guidance failed to dispel investor fears over the durability of an AI boom.

The Japanese yen and U.S. Treasuries rose in Asian trading, while gold held steady a tad below $5,200 an ounce.

Oil prices edged up slightly after diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran aimed at easing tensions over Tehran's nuclear program concluded on Thursday without an agreement.

Following meetings in Switzerland, an Omani mediator involved in the negotiations said the talks led to understanding on some issues and that the next round of talks will take place next week in Vienna.

Elsewhere, Pakistan has declared an open war against Afghanistan, launching Operation Ghazab Lil Haq with extensive airstrikes against Taliban targets in Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia amid fierce border clashes.

China's Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.4 percent at 4,162.88 after a choppy session. Traders braced for the country's key Two Sessions meeting due next week, where policymakers are expected to set economic targets and outline policy plans.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 1 percent to 26,630.54 ahead of upcoming earnings releases. Baidu ended on a flat note despite posting a steep 42 percent drop in quarterly profit. HSBC added 1.6 percent after annual profits for 2025 exceeded expectations.

Japanese markets eked out modest gains to notch another record close even as chip names lagged on concerns over intensifying competition.

The Nikkei 225 Index edged up by 0.2 percent to 58,850.27 after data showed Tokyo's core inflation gauge eased to the slowest pace in more than a year.

Separate reports revealed Japanese industrial output in January surged 2.2 percent from the previous month, marking the first expansion in three months. Retail sales shot up 1.8 percent year-on-year, rebounding from a 0.9 percent decline in December.

The broader Topix Index jumped 1.5 percent to 3,938.68. Sony shares soared 7.2 percent after the conglomerate expanded its ongoing share buyback program.

Seoul stocks fell from a record high as sentiment was weighed down by a muted reaction to Nvidia's earnings. The Kospi dropped 1 percent to 6,244.13 after six days of gains. Technology and other large-cap stocks paced the decliners.

Australian markets ended higher, supported by gains in the mining sector. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.3 percent to 9,198.60, while the broader All Ordinaries Index settled 0.3 percent higher at 9,435.60.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 Index closed up 0.4 percent at 13,722.97, reversing morning losses.

U.S. stocks ended mostly lower overnight as concerns over a potential artificial intelligence bubble overshadowed Nvidia's strong earnings results and upbeat guidance.

In economic news, data showed the number of Americans filing new applications for jobless benefits increased slightly last week.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 1.2 percent and the S&P 500 shed half a percent, while the narrower Dow finished marginally higher.

