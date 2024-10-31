Asian Shares Decline Following BoJ Decision

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended broadly lower on Thursday, as investors reacted to mixed earnings from U.S. technology companies and signals from the Bank of Japan that further rate increases are still on the horizon.

Chinese markets bucked the weak regional trend ahead of a highly anticipated top legislative bond meeting scheduled in Beijing on November 4-8, with investors awaiting details of stimulus measures.

The yen recovered from a nearly three-month low against the dollar as the Bank of Japan kept rates steady and warned of "high uncertainties" following the ruling party's worst election result in 15 years.

Gold prices climbed to a record high before retreating as investors awaited U.S. non-farm payrolls figures, inflation data and next week's presidential election for insight into Federal Reserve policy.

Oil extended gains from the previous session on optimism over U.S. fuel demand following an unexpected drop in crude inventories.

China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4 percent to 3,279.82 as official data showed China's manufacturing sector returned to expansion in October after five consecutive months of contraction.

A survey on services also showed some pick-up in activity. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index ended 0.3 percent lower at 20,317.33 after a choppy session.

Japanese markets closed lower due to political uncertainty and concerns about abrupt policy shifts. In addition, reports on retail sales and industrial production released today offered mixed signals about the economy.

The Nikkei 225 Indedx dropped half a percent to 39,081.25, while the broader Topix Index settled 0.3 percent lower at 2,695.51.

Seoul stocks fell sharply after Facebook owner Meta Platforms and Microsoft both warned of accelerating costs for artificial intelligence. The Kospi ended down 1.5 percent at 2,556.15, dragged down by financials and technology stocks.

Data showed earlier in the day that South Korean industrial output fell from a month earlier in September on dwindling production in the semiconductor and other manufacturing sectors.

Samsung Electronics finished marginally higher after reporting a higher profit for the third quarter compared to last year.

Australian markets ended modestly lower due to concerns about persistent core inflation in the country and the rate outlook.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index slipped 0.3 percent to 8,160.00, while the broader All Ordinaries Index closed 0.2 percent lower at 8,422.10.

Mineral Resources jumped 9.2 percent after an announcement that it has reached an oil and gas exploration deal with Gina Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting worth up to 1.1 billion Australian dollars (US$720 million).

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 Index dipped 0.4 percent to 12,638.90 ahead of earnings updates from Apple and Amazon later in the day. Taiwanese markets were shuttered due to a typhoon.

U.S. stocks ended firmly in the red overnight as investors reacted to mixed earnings results and economic reports.

Private-job creation jumped to its highest level in more than a year in October, while the U.S. economy grew at a slightly slower annualized rate of 2.8 percent in the third quarter ahead of elections, separate set of data showed.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.6 percent, the S&P 500 dipped 0.3 percent and the Dow eased 0.2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.