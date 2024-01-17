Asian Shares Decline After Mixed Chinese Data

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks declined on Wednesday as investors reacted to mixed Chinese data and kept a wary eye on the latest developments in the Middle East.

Market participants reined in expectations of early interest rate cuts following cautious comments from central bank officials at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

The dollar held near a one-month high in Asian trading and gold extended its overnight slide, while oil prices fell nearly 1 percent on Chinese demand concerns.

Chinese stocks tumbled as a slew of key economic data pointed to a patchy recovery in the world's second-biggest economy.

The Shanghai Composite Index plunged 2.1 percent to 2,833.62, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plummeted 3.7 percent to 15,276.90.

China's GDP grew an annual 5.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023, official data showed, coming in below expectations for 5.3 percent growth but up from 4.9 percent in the third quarter.

Industrial production climbed 6.8 percent year-on-year in December to beat forecasts, while retail sales grew an annual 7.4 percent, missing forecasts for 8.0 percent growth.

Japanese markets fell modestly, with a weaker yen helping limit the downside. The currency dropped to its lowest level since early December on dovish BOJ expectations.

The Nikkei 225 Index hit a new 34-year peak before reversing direction to end 0.4 percent lower at 35,477.75, extending losses for a second straight session. The broader Topix Index closed down 0.3 percent at 2,496.38.

IT multinational Fujitsu, which is at the heart of the Post Office scandal in the U.K., slumped 4.1 percent.

Seoul stocks lost ground, with the Kospi finishing 2.5 percent lower at 2,435.90 amid uncertainty over China's economic recovery.

Hyundai Motor, Samsung Electronics, LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI, LG Chem, Posco Holdings and Posco Future M gave up 2-5 percent.

Australian stocks ended lower, dragged down by gold miners and energy stocks. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 Index slipped 0.3 percent to 7,393.10, while the broader All Ordinaries Index closed down 0.3 percent at 7,622.50.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index finished marginally lower at 11,767.03.

U.S. stocks fell notably overnight, with a lackluster start to the earnings season and concerns that the Federal Reserve may not cut interest rates anytime soon weighing on sentiment.

U.S. 10-year yields topped 4 percent after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller indicated in a speech that inflation is nearing its target but the timing and rate cuts will depend on incoming data.

On the macro front, the New York Empire State manufacturing index reported a significant drop to -43.7 in January, the lowest reading since May 2020.

The Dow shed 0.6 percent, the S&P 500 slipped 0.4 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.2 percent.

