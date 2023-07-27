News & Insights

Asian rice prices hit multi-year highs as India curbs exports

July 27, 2023 — 04:22 am EDT

Written by Deep Kaushik Vakil for Reuters

By Deep Kaushik Vakil

July 21 (Reuters) - Prices of rice exported from Vietnam and Thailand hit their highest in more than a decade this week after India banned exports of non-basmati white rice.

Thailand's 5% broken rice prices RI-THBKN5-P1 surged to an 11-year high at $605-$610 per metric ton, while Vietnam's 5% broken variety RI-VNBKN5-P1was offered at $550-$575 per metric ton, its highest since 2011.

India's 5% broken parboiled variety RI-INBKN5-P1 was quoted at $445 to $450 per metric ton, its highest in 5-1/2 years.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai, Khanh Vu in Hanoi and Chayut Setboonsarng in Bangkok; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

