Asian rice prices hit multi-year highs as India curbs exports

By Deep Kaushik Vakil

July 21 (Reuters) - Prices of rice exported from Vietnam and Thailand hit their highest in more than a decade this week after India banned exports of non-basmati white rice.

Thailand's 5% broken rice prices RI-THBKN5-P1 surged to an 11-year high at $605-$610 per metric ton, while Vietnam's 5% broken variety RI-VNBKN5-P1was offered at $550-$575 per metric ton, its highest since 2011.

India's 5% broken parboiled variety RI-INBKN5-P1 was quoted at $445 to $450 per metric ton, its highest in 5-1/2 years.

