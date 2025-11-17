Asian Paints (BSE:500820) Price Target Increased by 12.77% to 2,756.77

The average one-year price target for Asian Paints (BSE:500820) has been revised to ₹ 2,756.77 / share. This is an increase of 12.77% from the prior estimate of ₹ 2,444.52 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 1,986.67 to a high of ₹ 3,559.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.11% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 2,437.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in Asian Paints. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 500820 is 0.25%, an increase of 5.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.05% to 33,485K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,349K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,473K shares , representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 500820 by 13.34% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,785K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,806K shares , representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 500820 by 16.14% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 3,469K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,338K shares , representing an increase of 3.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 500820 by 1.97% over the last quarter.

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF holds 2,282K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,346K shares , representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 500820 by 8.89% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 1,206K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.