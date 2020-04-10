Asian Markets Were Mixed as Wall Street Awaits Earnings Season

The major U.S. stock indexes ended the holiday-shortened week with large gains of their own. The small-cap Russell 2000 index was up 18.5%—its largest weekly gain on record.

Stock and bond markets in the U.S. and Europe are closed in observance of Good Friday, but many Asian bourses had a full day of trading. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index rose 0.8% on Friday, to close the week up 9.4%, while South Korea’s Kospi Composite gained 1.3% on Friday and 7.8% for the week. China’s Shanghai Composite slipped 1%, to end the week up 1.2%.

There were a few notable economic data releases in the U.S. on Friday morning. The consumer-price index—a measure of inflation—fell 0.4% in March, for its largest one-month decline in over five years. It was 1.5% higher last month than it was a year earlier. But much of the March decline came due to tumbling gasoline prices. The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy components, fell 0.1% in March and rose 2.1% year over year.

The March drop in prices helped boost U.S. workers’ real average hourly earnings, which rose 0.8% last month, though that will offer little consolation to the millions of workers who are filing for unemployment insurance benefits each week.

The major U.S. stock indexes ended the holiday-shortened week with large gains of their own. The S&P 500 closed up 1.4% on Thursday, capping off a 12.1% rise for the week—its best since 1974, and in just four days to boot. Only 10 of the index’s components closed the week lower than they started it.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2% Thursday, to bring its four-day gain to 12.7%, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 10.6% during the week. The small-cap Russell 2000 index was the biggest winner by far, up 18.5% for the week—its largest weekly gain on record.

The Russell popped 4.6% on Thursday after the Federal Reserve unveiled a raft of new lending and bond-buying programs totaling $2.3 trillion, meant to support the U.S. economy. The latest moves include a facility aimed at providing deferrable loans to small and medium-size businesses.

Currency markets were still open on Friday. The U.S. Dollar Index—which measures the greenback against a basket of other currencies—continued a five-day slide, down 0.2%. In individual pairs, the dollar weakened against the euro, sterling, and renminbi. It rose slightly versus the yen.

U.S. markets reopen on Monday, while most European bourses remain closed for Easter Monday. Investors will be bracing themselves for the start of first-quarter earnings season, which kicks off with results from many big banks next week.

There will be plenty to watch on the economic calendar as well. Releases include March retail sales figures on Wednesday, initial jobless claims for the week ending on April 11 on Thursday, and the Conference Board’s Leading Economic Index for March on Friday.

The International Monetary Fund will also update its World Economic Outlook on Tuesday. The IMF’s latest projection issued in January was for global gross-domestic-product growth of 3.3% in 2020. Needless to say, that forecast will come down significantly.

