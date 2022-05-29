Asian Markets Trade Mostly Higher

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Monday, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday, amid easing concerns about interest rate hikes as data from the U.S. showed a slowdown in U.S. core consumer price growth in the month of April. Technology stocks also led the way higher, mirroring their peers on the tech-heavy Nasdaq. Asian markets closed mostly higher on Friday.

The US data contributed to optimism that the Fed will slow the pace of monetary policy tightening in the second half of the year. The inflation reading was included in a report showing personal income in the U.S. increased by slightly less than expected in the month of April.

The Australian stock market is significantly higher on Monday, extending the gains in the previous two sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 moving above the 7,200 level, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday, with gains in materials and energy stocks amid higher metal and crude oil prices. Technology stocks also strong, mirroring their peers on the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 69.40 points or 0.97 percent to 7,252.10, after touching a high of 7,267.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 74.00 points or 1.00 percent to 7,487.10. Australian stocks closed significantly higher on Friday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group is gaining more than 2 percent. Mineral Resources and OZ Minerals are adding almost 2 percent each, while Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals are up more than 1 percent each.

Oil stocks are mixed. Santos is gaining almost 1 percent and Origin Energy is edging up 0.5 percent, while Beach energy is losing almost 1 percent. Woodside Energy is flat.

Among tech stocks, Xero is gaining more than 3 percent, WiseTech Global is up 1.5 percent, Zip is adding more than 4 percent and Afterpay owner Block is surging 7.5 percent, while Appen is losing more than 3 percent.

Gold miners are mostly higher. Gold Road Resources is gaining more than 1 percent, Resolute Mining is adding 2.5 percent and Northern Star Resources is edging up 0.2 percent, while Evolution Mining is losing almost 1 percent and Newcrest Mining is edging down 0.4 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, National Australia Bank and ANZ Banking are all edging up 0.2 percent each.

In other news, Shares in Bubs Australia are skyrocketing more than 42 percent after the infant formula company secured a deal to send ship at least 1.25 million tins of baby formula cans to the U.S. to help ease a nationwide shortage.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.717 on Monday. The Japanese stock market is sharply higher on Monday, extending the gains in the previous session, with the Nikkei 225 moving above the 27,200 level, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday, with Technology stocks higher, mirroring their peers on the tech-heavy Nasdaq. The slowing inflation data from the U.S. also lifted sentiment. The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed the morning session at 27,309.35, up 527.67 or 1.97 percent, after touching a high of 27,324.86 earlier. Japanese shares ended notably higher on Friday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is edging up 0.3 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is adding more than 3 percent. Among automakers, Honda and Toyota are gaining almost 1 percent each.

In the tech space, Advantest and Screen Holdings are gaining more than 2 percent each, while Tokyo Electron is edging up 0.4 percent. In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is edging up 0.4 percent and Mizuho Financial is adding almost 1 percent, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging down 0.2 percent.

The major exporters are higher, with Panasonic and Mitsubishi Electric adding almost 2 percent each, while Sony is gaining almost 4 percent and Canon is edging up 0.4 percent. Among the other major gainers, Recruit Holdings and Daikin Industries are surging more than 6 percent each, while Keyence, Omron and Yaskawa Electric are gaining more than 4 percent each. Japan Exchange Group, Showa Denko K.K., Taiyo Yuden, Fanuc and CyberAgent are up almost 4 percent each, while Kubota, Ebara and Denso are adding more than 3 percent each.

Conversely, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha is losing more than 4 percent, while Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Nippon Yusen K.K. are down almost 4 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the 127 yen-range on Monday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kongis surging 2.2 percent, while New Zealand South Korea and Taiwan are lower by between 1.0 and 1.5 percent each. China and Singapore are up 0.6 and 0.1 percent, respectively. Indonesia and Malaysia are down 0. 3 percent each.

On Wall Street, stocks moved sharply higher during trading on Friday, extending the strong upward move seen on Tuesday and Wednesday. The major averages continued to recover after hitting their lowest levels in over a year in recent sessions.

The major averages saw further upside going into the close, ending the session at their best levels of the day. The Dow jumped 575.77 points or 1.8 percent to 33,212.96, the Nasdaq spiked 390.48 points or 3.3 percent to 12,131.13 and the S&P 500 surged 100.40 points or 2.5 percent to 4,158.24.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both jumped by 1.6 percent.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Friday amid rising hopes about increased demand for fuel during the summer season, and the prospect of an EU ban on Russian oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended higher by $0.98 or 0.9 percent at $115.07 a barrel.

