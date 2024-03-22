Asian Markets Trade Mixed

(RTTNews) - Equity markets in Asia finished Friday's trading on a mixed note amidst an uptick in inflation in Japan as well as uncertainty about rate cuts by the Fed. The dollar's rebound as well as mixed corporate earnings weighed on sentiment.

China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped 1.0 percent to finish trading at 3,048.03. The day's trading ranged between 3,073.21 and 3,027.76. The Shenzhen Component Index plunged 1.2 percent to close at 9,565.56.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 Index added 72.77 points or 0.2 percent to close at 40,888.43. The day's trading range was between 41,087.75 and 40,888.43.

Sharp Corp. gained 5.2 percent. Suzuki Motor Corp., Nissan Motor and Comsys Holdings Corp. all gained more than 3 percent. Bridgestone Corp. followed with a gain of close to 3 percent.

Chugai Pharmaceuticals tumbled 3.6 percent. Advantest Corp. and Komatsu slipped slid than 2 percent. Kyowa Kirin as well as SMC Corp. fell more than 1 percent.

The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange plunged 363.63 points or 2.2 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 16,499.47. The day's trading range was between a high of 16,747.20 and a low of 16,341.61.

The Korean Stock Exchange's Kospi Index slipped 0.2 percent to close trading at 2,748.55. The day's trading range was between 2,273.97 and 2,763.06.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 Index closed trading at 7,770.60, shedding 11.40 points or 0.2 percent. The day's trading range was between 7,738.60 and 7,786.80.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare surged 7.7 percent. Virgin Money rallied 4.1 percent. Light & Wonder, Life 360 and Goodman Group all added more than 3 percent in the day's trading.

Genesis Minerals dove 6.3 percent. Bellevue Gold, Telix Pharmaceuticals, Emerald Resources and Audinate Group all fell more than 5 percent.

The NZX 50 Index of the New Zealand Stock Exchange added 62.91 points or 0.5 percent to close trading at 11,978.62, versus the previous close of 11,915.71. Trading ranged between 11,915.71 and 12,002.47.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare surged 5.7 percent followed by Manawa Energy that rallied 3.8 percent. Vector, Skycity Entertainment as well as A2 Milk Company all added close to 2 percent.

Tourism Holdings, Vista Group International as well as Westpac Banking Corp. declined more than 3 percent. Heartland Group Holdings and ANZ Holdings both fell more than 2 percent.

Wall Street had extended gains on Thursday amidst the Fed's firm rate cut hints and positive earnings reports. Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.2 percent to close at 16,401.84 whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.7 percent to finish trading at 39,781.37.

