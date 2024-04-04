Asian Markets Track Wall Street Lower

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly lower on Friday, following the sell-off on Wall Street overnight, on renewed concerns over the outlook for interest rates, with the likelihood of a rate cut in June remaining uncertain. Higher energy prices will keep inflation elevated and convince the US Fed to hold off on lowering interest rates. Asian markets ended mostly higher on Thursday.

In latest remarks, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari stated on Thursday that should inflation persistently stall, there may be no necessity for rate cuts.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is still indicating a 66.4 percent chance the Fed will cut rates by a quarter point in June, but a 32.2 percent chance rates will remain unchanged.

Giving up the gains in the previous session, the Australian stock market is significantly lower on Friday, following the negative cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is falling below the 7,800 level, with weakness across most sectors led by mining and technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 72.90 points or 0.93 percent to 7,744.40, after hitting a low of 7,742.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 74.30 points or 0.92 percent to 7,998.20. Australian markets ended notably higher on Thursday.

Among major miners, Mineral Resources is declining almost 2 percent, while BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals are losing almost 1 percent each. Oil stocks are mixed. Beach energy and Origin Energy are losing almost 1 percent each, while Santos is gaining more than 1 percent and Woodside Energy is adding almost 1 percent.

Among tech stocks, WiseTech Global is edging down 0.2 percent, Zip is losing more than 1 percent, Afterpay owner Block is slipping more than 6 percent Xero is down almost 1 percent and Appen is declining more than 3 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank is losing almost 1 percent, while National Australia Bank, ANZ Banking and Westpac are edging down 0.1 to 0.3 percent each. Gold miners are mostly higher. Evolution Mining is gaining almost 1 percent, Newmont is adding more than 1 percent and Resolute Mining is edging up 0.4 percent, while Gold Road Resources and Northern Star Resources are edging down 0.2 percent each.

In economic news, the total value of retail sales in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on month in February, the Australian Bureau of Statistics or ABS said on Friday - coming in at A$35.869 billion. That was in line with expectations following the 1.1 percent increase in January. On a yearly basis, retail sales climbed 1.6 percent.

The ABS also said Australia posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$7.280 billion in February. That missed forecasts for a surplus of A$10.500 billion following the downwardly revised A$10.058 billion surplus in January (originally A$11.027 billion).

Exports sank A$1.041 billion or 2.2 percent on month after rising a downwardly revised 1.5 percent in the previous month (originally 1.6 percent), driven by metal ores and minerals. Imports climbed A$1.736 million or 4.8 percent after gaining 1.3 percent a month earlier, driven by processed industrial supplies.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.656 on Friday.

Giving up all of the gains in the previous session, the Japanese stock market is sharply lower on Friday, following the negative cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark Nikkei 225 is falling 2.4 percent to stay a tad above the 38,800 level, with weakness across most sectors led by index heavyweights and technology stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed the morning session at 38,812.24, down 960.90 points or 2.42 percent, after hitting a low of 38,774.24 earlier. Japanese stocks closed significantly higher on Thursday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing more than 3 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is down more than 2 percent. Among automakers, Honda is losing almost 1 percent and Toyota is declining more than 2 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest and Tokyo Electron are losing almost 5 percent each, while Screen Holdings is declining more than 4 percent.

In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing more than 2 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mizuho Financial are declining almost 2 percent each.

Among major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is losing 2.5 percent and Panasonic is down 1.5 percent, while Sony and Canon are slipping more than 1 percent each.

Among other major losers, Tokyo Electric Power is plunging almost 9 percent and Socionext is sliding 6.5 percent, while Credit Saison and Minebea Mitsumi are losing almost 5 percent each. DeNA is down more than 4 percent, while Konica Minolta, Ebara, M3, Keyence, Yaskawa Electric and Hoya are declining almost 4 percent each. Lasertec is slipping more than 3 percent.

Conversely, there are no other major gainers.

In economic news, the average household spending in Japan was down 0.5 percent on year in February, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - standing at 279,868 yen. That beat expectations for a decline of 2.8 percent following the 6.3 percent slide in January.

On a monthly basis, household spending rose 1.4 percent - again exceeding expectations for a gain of 0.5 percent after slumping 2.1 percent a month earlier. The average monthly income per household stood at 561,495 yen, down 2.5 percent on year.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 151 yen-range on Friday.

Elsewhere in Asia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong and South Korea are lower by between 0.8 and 1.2 percent each, while Indonesia is up 0.3 percent. Malaysia is relatively flat. Taiwan and China remain closed for the Ching Ming Festival. On Wall Street, stocks turned in a strong performance throughout much of the trading day on Thursday but came under substantial pressure in the latter part of the session. The major averages plummeted in the final two hours of trading, ending the day sharply lower.

The major averages saw continued weakness going into the close, finishing the session nearly their worst levels of the day. The Nasdaq tumbled 228.38 points or 1.4 percent to 16,049.08, while the S&P 500 slumped 64.28 points or 1.2 percent to 5,147.21 and the Dow plunged 530.16 points or 1.4 percent to 38,596.98, closing lower for the fourth straight session..

Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the upside on the day. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.5 percent and the German DAX Index rose by 0.2 percent, although the French CAC 40 Index closed just below the unchanged line.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Thursday, extending recent gains amid concerns about supply disruptions due to geopolitical tensions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended higher by $1.16 or 1.4 percent at $86.59 a barrel, gaining for a fifth straight session.

