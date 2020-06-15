Asian Markets Notably Higher On Fed Bond Purchase Plan

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are notably higher on Tuesday as investor sentiment received a boost after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to buy individual corporate bonds to support market liquidity amid the coronavirus pandemic. The news helped offset worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections.

The Australian market is rising following the overnight gains on Wall Street. Investors also digested minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy meeting held on June 2.

The RBA minutes revealed that the stimulus the central bank has put in place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic will remain for an extended period of time. The RBA also said it will not increase the cash rate target of the target on three-year yields until progress has been made on achieving its goals on employment and inflation.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is advancing 166.10 points or 2.90 percent to 5,885.90, after touching a high of 5,892.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is adding 176.80 points or 3.03 percent to 6,006.80. Australian stocks closed at three-week lows on Monday.

In the oil sector, Oil Search is climbing more than 5 percent, Santos is gaining almost 5 percent and Woodside Petroleum is rising almost 3 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.

The big four banks - ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank Westpac and National Australia Bank - are higher in a range of 3.0 percent to 3.4 percent.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto is rising more than 2 percent, while Fortescue Metals and BHP are advancing almost 2 percent.

Gold miners are also higher even as gold prices declined overnight. Newcrest Mining is higher by more than 2 percent and Evolution Mining is adding more than 1 percent.

Viva Energy said it expects underlying net profit for the first half of 2020 to be sharply lower compared to the year-ago period as coronavirus-induced lockdowns dented demand for fuel products. The refiner's shares are climbing more than 15 percent.

In economic news, Australia also will see first-quarter figures for house prices today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6919, compared to $0.6788 on Monday.

The Japanese market is surging following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street. Investors now look ahead to the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision due later in the day. The BoJ is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at -0.1 percent, although it may introduce other means of stimulus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 657.95 points or 3.06 percent to 22,188.90, after touching a high of 22,234.26 earlier. Japanese shares closed near three-week lows on Monday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is advancing more than 1 percent and Fast Retailing is higher by more than 2 percent.

The major exporters are notably higher despite a stronger yen. Canon, Mitsubishi Electric and Panasonic are all rising more than 3 percent each, while Sony is higher by more than 2 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is climbing more than 5 percent and Tokyo Electron is gaining more than 4 percent. Among automakers, Honda Motor is higher by more than 6 percent and Toyota is advancing more than 3 percent.

In the oil sector, Inpex is rising almost 3 percent and Japan Petroleum is advancing more than 2 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.

Among the major gainers, NTN Corp. is rising almost 5 percent, Nippon Light Metal is higher by almost 4 percent and Sojitz Corp. is advancing more than 3 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 107 yen-range on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea is gaining more than 4 percent and Hong Kong is higher by almost 3 percent. Singapore and Indonesia are rising more than 2 percent each, while Taiwan and Malaysia are higher by almost 2 percent each. Shanghai and New Zealand are up more than 1 percent each.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Monday after seeing initial weakness amid concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections as Beijing recorded a spate of new Covid-19 cases in a major wholesale food market. Selling pressure waned after the New York Federal Reserve released a report showing regional manufacturing activity steadied in June after seeing sharp contractions in April and May. The Federal Reserve also announced plans to buy corporate bonds to support market liquidity and the availability of credit for large employers.

The Dow rose 157.62 points or 0.6 percent to 25,763.16, the Nasdaq surged up 137.21 points or 1.4 percent to 9,726.02 and the S&P 500 climbed 25.28 points or 0.8 percent at 3,066.59.

Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the downside on Monday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.5 percent and the German DAX Index dipped by 0.3 percent.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday after seeing early weakness as hopes about production cuts outweighed concerns about the outlook for energy demand amid reports of spikes in coronavirus cases. WTI crude settled at $37.12 a barrel, gaining $0.86 or about 2.4 percent for the session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.