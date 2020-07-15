Asian Markets Mostly Lower Amid Cautious Trades

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Thursday despite the positive cues overnight from Wall Street and data showing that China's economy rebounded more than expected in the second quarter.

Investors remained cautious due to the rising number of coronavirus cases worldwide, including a record single-day spike in new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. Worries about rising tensions between the U.S. and China also dampened sentiment.

The National Bureau of Statistics said that China's GDP advanced 3.2 percent on year in the second quarter of 2020, topping forecasts for an increase of 2.5 percent after tumbling 6.8 percent in the three months prior.

The Australian market slipped into negative territory after opening higher following the positive lead from Wall Street, as investors digested data that showed Australia's unemployment rate rose in June.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 40.70 points or 0.67 percent to 6,012.20, after rising to a high of 6,078.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 37.60 points or 0.61 percent to 6,122.80. Australian stocks closed notably higher on Wednesday.

In the oil sector, Oil Search is gaining more than 3 percent and Santos is adding 0.4 percent, while Woodside Petroleum is lower by more than 2 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.

Among the big four banks, National Australia Bank, ANZ Banking, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are higher in a range of 0.6 percent to 1.0 percent.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto is lower by almost 2 percent and BHP Group is declining almost 1 percent, while Fortescue Metals is rising more than 3 percent.

Gold miners are lower even as gold prices edged higher overnight. Newcrest Mining is lower by 0.5 percent and Evolution Mining is down 0.3 percent.

Michael Hill reported a 4.1 percent decrease in fourth-quarter sales and said it has closed seven stores in Victoria due to a six-week lockdown. The jewelry group's shares are gaining more than 8 percent.

Spanish energy company Iberdrola has made its A$864 million takeover bid for wind farm operator Infigen Energy unconditional in order to sweeten the offer for Infigen's shareholders. Shares of Infigen are lower by almost 1 percent.

On the economic front, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that Australia's unemployment rate came in at a seasonally adjusted 7.4 percent in June - in line with forecasts and up from 7.1 percent in the previous month. The Australian economy gained 210,800 jobs in the month, blowing past expectations for the addition of 112,500 jobs following the loss of 227,700 jobs in May.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is almost unchanged against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6999, compared to $0.7002 on Wednesday.

The Japanese market is also declining, while the yen strengthened against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 50.88 points or 0.22 percent to 22,894.62, after touching a low of 22,848.83 earlier. Japanese shares hit a one-month high on Wednesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is adding 0.6 percent and Fast Retailing is advancing more than 1 percent.

The major exporters are mostly higher despite a stronger yen. Sony and Canon are rising almost 2 percent each, while Panasonic is adding 0.5 percent. Mitsubishi Electric is declining almost 1 percent.

In the financial sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is higher by almost 2 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding more than 1 percent.

Among automakers, Toyota is declining 0.4 percent and Honda is down 0.3 percent. In the tech space, Advantest and Tokyo Electron are losing more than 2 percent each.

In the oil sector, Inpex is rising 2 percent and Japan Petroleum is adding 0.5 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.

Among the other major gainers, Citizen Watch is rising more than 5 percent and J Front Retailing is gaining almost 5 percent. Mazda Motor, Furukawa Electric, Nippon Steel, Nippon Sheet Glass and Kawasaki Heavy Industries are higher by more than 4 percent each.

Conversely, Z Holdings is losing almost 5 percent, Chughai Pharmaceutical is lower by 4 percent and Astellas Pharma is declining more than 3 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 106 yen-range on Thursday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai and Hong Kong are losing more than 1 percent each, while South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand and Taiwan are also lower. Indonesia and Malaysia are higher.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Wednesday as upbeat news on the coronavirus vaccine front helped traders shrug off news of a record single-day spike in new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. Adding to the positive sentiment, financial giant Goldman Sachs reported much stronger than expected second-quarter results. Traders also reacted positively to a report from the Federal Reserve showing U.S. industrial production spiked by even more than anticipated in the month of June.

The Dow advanced 227.51 points or 0.9 percent to 26,870.10, the Nasdaq rose 61.92 points or 0.6 percent to 10,550.49 and the S&P 500 climbed 29.04 points or 0.9 percent to 3,226.56.

The major European markets also showed strong moves to the upside on Wednesday. While the French CAC 40 Index soared by 2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index both surged up by 1.8 percent.

Crude oil futures ended notably higher on Wednesday after official data showed a marked decline in U.S. crude inventories in the week ended July 10. WTI crude oil for August delivery jumped $0.91 or about 2.3 percent to $41.20 a barrel, the highest settlement since March 6.

