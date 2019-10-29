Asian Markets Mostly Lower Ahead Of Fed Decision

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Wednesday following the negative lead overnight from Wall Street amid caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's highly anticipated monetary policy decision later today. The Fed is widely expected to cut interest rates by another quarter point.

Meanwhile, a report from Reuters that suggested a phase one trade deal between the U.S. and China may not be signed by a summit in Chile next month dampened sentiment.

The Australian market is declining following the negative cues from Wall Street amid caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 37.90 points or 0.56 percent to 6,707.50, after rising to a low of 6,705.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 36.40 points or 0.53 percent to 6,812.10. Australian stocks closed on a flat note Tuesday.

Among the major miners, BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals are all declining more than 1 percent each.

Gold miner Newcrest Mining is losing more than 1 percent, while Evolution Mining is rising more than 1 percent after gold prices extended losses overnight.

In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are lower in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.5 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly weak after crude oil prices declined overnight. Oil Search is declining 0.6 percent and Woodside Petroleum is losing 0.2 percent, while Santos is adding 0.4 percent.

Woolworths Group said its review found it owes 5,700 staff about A$300 million in underpaid wages dating back over nine years and the wages payment will result in a one-time remediation charge between A$200 million and $300 million in its first-half results. The supermarket giant's shares are losing almost 1 percent.

CIMIC Group said it will begin work on Melbourne's M80 Ring Road early next year after winning a A$331 million design and construct contract. However, the engineering giant's shares are declining almost 2 percent.

Afterpay Touch Group said it has expended its presence in the UK's buy now, pay later market by signing a deal with clothing and food retailer Marks and Spencer. The company's shares are lower by almost 2 percent.

On the economic front, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that consumer prices in Australia were up 1.7 percent on year in the third quarter of 2019, in line with expectations and up from 1.6 percent in the previous three months.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is almost unchanged against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. The local currency was quoted at $0.6859, up from $0.6857 on Tuesday.

The Japanese market is modestly lower amid caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision later today and the Bank of Japan's policy announcement due on Thursday.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 72.04 points or 0.31 percent to 22,902.09, after touching a low of 22,856.86 in early trades. Japanese shares hit their highest level in more than a year on Tuesday.

The major exporters are mostly lower on a stronger yen. Panasonic is declining more than 1 percent, while Sony and Mitsubishi Electric are down almost 1 percent each. Canon is rising more than 1 percent.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is lower by 0.3 percent, while Fast Retailing is losing almost 2 percent.

Among auto stocks, Toyota Motor is down 0.7 percent and Honda Motor is lower by 0.2 percent. In the tech space, Tokyo Electron is lower by more than 2 percent and Advantest is declining more than 1 percent.

In the oil sector, Inpex is down more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum is lower by 0.3 percent after crude oil prices declined overnight.

Among the major gainers, Nisshin Seifun Group is gaining more than 8 percent, Fujitsu is rising more than 5 percent and Shiseido Co. is higher by more than 3 percent.

On the flip side, NEC Corp. is losing more than 5 percent, while Omron Corp., Nippon Electric Glass and Kobe Steel are all lower by more than 4 percent.

In economic news, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said that retail sales in Japan climbed 9.1 percent on year in September, exceeding expectations for an increase of 6.0 percent following the 1.8 percent gain in August.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 108 yen-range on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia and Hong Kong are also lower, while New Zealand, Singapore and Indonesia are edging higher.

On Wall Street, stocks closed lower in choppy trading on Tuesday as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. Some negative sentiment was generated by a report from Reuters suggesting a phase one trade deal between the U.S. and China may not be signed by a summit in Chile next month. Selling pressure remained subdued, however, as a U.S. administration official noted a failure to sign the deal by the summit just means more time is needed.

The S&P 500 edged down 2.53 points or 0.1 percent to 3,036.89, the Dow dipped 19.26 points or 0.1 percent to 27,071.46 and the Nasdaq slid 49.13 points or 0.6 percent to 8,276.85.

The major European markets turned mixed on Tuesday. While the French CAC 40 Index inched up by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index closed just below the unchanged and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.3 percent.

Crude oil futures edged lower on Tuesday amid expectations official data from Energy Information Administration or EIA will likely show a notable jump in crude inventories last week. WTI crude for December delivery dipped $0.27 or about 0.5 percent to $55.54 a barrel.

