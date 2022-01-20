Asian Markets Mostly Lower

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Friday, following the broadly negative cues overnight from Wall Street, with weakness across all industry sectors, particularly technology stocks. Traders remain worried and cautious amid the rapid spread of the coronavirus Omicron variant in most countries and the likely economic impact of the related fresh curbs. Asian markets ended mostly higher on Thursday.

The rising bond yields and interest rate concerns also dragged the markets into the red. Most analysts believe a rate hike of at least 25 basis points from the FOMC is imminent in March. Ahead of next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting, U.S. President Joe Biden backed the central bank's plans to scale back stimulus, saying taming inflation is a critical job for the Federal Reserve.

The Australian stock market is sharply lower on Friday, giving up the slight gains in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,200 level, following the broadly negative cues overnight from Wall Street, with weakness across all industry sectors, particularly materials, gold miners and technology stocks.

Traders remain concerned over the domestic Covid-19 cases, though on a slight decline. New South Wales reported 25,168 new cases and 46 deaths on Thursday and Victoria also reported 18,167 new cases and 29 deaths. Queensland recorded 16,031 new cases and 13 deaths as well as Tasmania reported 866 new cases and the first death.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 140.70 points or 1.92 percent to 7,201.70, after hitting a low of 7,197.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 150.80 points or 1.97 percent to 7,518.10. Australian markets ended slightly higher on Thursday.

Among major miners, Rio Tinto is losing almost 3 percent, Mineral Resources is slipping almost 4 percent and BHP Group is down more than 3 percent, while Fortescue Metals and OZ Minerals are sliding almost 2 percent each.

BHP investors in London and Sydney approved plans to scrap its dual listing in favor of a main listing in Sydney.

Oil stocks are lower. Woodside Petroleum is losing 2.5 percent and Santos is slipping more than 2 percent, while Origin Energy and Beach energy are declining more than 3 percent each. Among tech stocks, Appen is edging down 0.3 percent, WiseTech Global is declining almost 1 percent and Zip is slipping almost 5 percent, while Xero is flat.

Among the big four banks, Westpac is flat, while Commonwealth Bank, ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank are losing almost 1 percent each.

Gold miners are lower. Evolution Mining is losing almost 1 percent, Newcrest Mining is down 1.5 percent and Northern Star Resources is edging down 0.4 percent, while Resolute Mining and Gold Road Resources are declining more than 1 percent each. In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.720 on Friday.

The Japanese stock market is trading sharply lower on Friday, giving up the gains in the previous session, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 falling below the 27,400 level, following the broadly negative cues overnight from Wall Street, with weakness across most industry sectors, particularly technology stocks, as traders digested the latest domestic inflation numbers.

Traders also remain concerned and cautious as daily new COVID-19 cases continues to hit new record levels for the third straight day, with new cases of the fast-spreading coronavirus omicron variant topping 46,000 on Thursday. Japan is set to put 16 of the 47 prefectures under a quasi-emergency from Friday.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed the morning session at 27,377.44, down 395.49 points or 1.42 percent, after hitting a low of 27,129.61 earlier. Japanese shares closed significantly higher on Thursday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing are losing more than 1 percent each. Among automakers, Honda is edging up 0.3 percent, while Toyota is down almost 3 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is losing almost 4 percent, while Screen Holdings and Tokyo Electron are plunging almost 6 percent each.

In the banking sector, Mizuho Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are losing more than 1 percent each, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down almost 2 percent.

Among major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is edging up 0.1 percent, while Panasonic is edging down 0.3 percent, Canon is down 1.5 percent and Sony is declining almost 3 percent.

Among the other major losers, Inpex is plunging almost 7 percent, while Denso, JTEKT, Isuzu Motors and Fujikura are losing almost 5 percent each. Mazda Motor, Showa Denko K.K., Ricoh and Hino Motors are declining more than 4 percent each, while Taiyo Yuden, CyberAgent and Tokai Carbon are slipping almost 4 percent each. Conversely, Konami Holdings is gaining more than 4 percent. In economic news, overall consumer prices in Japan were up 0.8 percent on year in December, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday. That was in line with expectations and up from 0.6 percent in November. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation and core CPI both were up 0.1 percent. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, was up an annual 0.5 percent, unchanged but shy of forecasts for 0.6 percent.

The Bank of Japan will also release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on December 16 and 17. At the meeting, the BoJ decided to scale back its pandemic related funding measures, ending the additional purchases of CP and corporate bonds at the end of March 2022 as scheduled. The board decided to maintain the interest rate at -0.1 percent on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the central bank.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 113 yen-range on Friday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Taiwan is slipping 1.2 percent and South Korea is losing 1.0 percent, while New Zealand, China, Singapore and Malaysia are lower by between 0.1 and 0.8 percent each. Indonesia is bucking the trend and is up 0.3 percent. Hong Kong is relatively flat with a negative bias.

On Wall Street, stocks were unable to hold on to early gains on Thursday, opening solidly higher but fading as the day progressed before ending firmly in negative territory for the third straight session.

For the day, the Dow plummeted 313.26 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 34,715.39, while the NASDAQ plunged 186.23 points or 1.30 percent to close at 14,154.02 and the S&P 500 sank 50.03 points or 1.10 percent to end at 4,482.73.

Meanwhile, the major European markets ended the day mixed. While the Germany's DAX gained 0.65 percent and France's CAC 40 gained 0.3 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged down 0.06 percent.

Crude oil prices eased on Thursday, after having hit a seven-year high in the previous session on demand optimism and supply disruptions. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down $0.67 or 0.77 percent to $86.29 per barrel.

