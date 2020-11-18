Asian Markets Mostly Lower

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Thursday following the overnight losses on Wall Street, as concerns about new lockdowns and restrictions following the recent surge in coronavirus cases across the world offset upbeat news regarding the coronavirus vaccine candidate being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Daily coronavirus cases hit fresh highs in Japan and South Korea on Wednesday, while South Australia has commenced six days of stay-at-home restrictions.

The Australian market declined following the overnight losses on Wall Street and on news about South Australia's stay-at-home restrictions amid rising coronavirus cases in the state.

However, the market trimmed losses after data showed Australia's unemployment rate rose less than expected in October and employment unexpectedly jumped.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is down 5.10 points or 0.08 percent to 6,526.00, after falling to a low of 6,498.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 3.10 points or 0.05 percent to 6,723.40. Australian stocks closed modestly higher on Wednesday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group is declining 1 percent and Rio Tinto is edging down 0.1 percent, while Fortescue Metals is adding 0.5 percent.

Gold miners are weak after gold prices extended losses overnight. Evolution Mining is losing more than 2 percent and Newcrest Mining is lower by almost 2 percent.

In the banking space, Westpac is rising more than 1 percent, ANZ Banking is advancing 0.4 percent and National Australia Bank is up 0.2 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is down 0.2 percent.

National Australia Bank said it will reopen its branches across the country on Thursday after a hoax bomb threat forced it to evacuate and close all of its branches on Wednesday.

Oil stocks are mostly higher with modest gains after crude oil prices rose overnight. Santos is adding 0.3 percent and Woodside Petroleum is edging up 0.1 percent, while Oil Search is declining more than 2 percent.

In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the unemployment rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 7.0 percent in October. That was below expectations for 7.2 percent and was up from 6.9 percent in September.

The Australian economy added 178,800 jobs last month, far surpassing expectations for the loss of 30,000 jobs after shedding 29,500 jobs in the previous month.

The Japanese market is extending losses from the previous session following the weak cues from Wall Street. Investor sentiment was also dampened after daily coronavirus cases in Japan exceeded 2,000 on Wednesday, hitting a new high, and pushing up hospitalizations.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 107.70 points or 0.42 percent to 25,620.44, after touching a low of 25,532.48 earlier. Japanese shares closed notably lower on Wednesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group and Fast Retailing are declining more than 1 percent each. In the tech space, Tokyo Electron and Advantest are losing more than 2 percent each.

The major exporters are mostly higher. Panasonic is advancing more than 1 percent, Canon is rising 0.5 percent, and Sony is adding 0.2 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric is down 0.3 percent.

In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining more than 1 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is edging up 0.1 percent. Among automakers, Honda is adding 0.7 percent, while Toyota is down 0.2 percent.

Among the other major gainers, GS Yuasa and Cyberagent are rising more than 3 percent each, while Yamato Holdings is advancing almost 3 percent.

Conversely, Nippon Steel is losing more than 3 percent, while Shinsei Bank, Terumo Corp., Alps Alpine, Takara Holdings and Asahi Group are all lower by more than 2 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 103 yen-range on Thursday.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Taiwan are also lower, while Shanghai and Indonesia are higher.

On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Wednesday in a late-day sell-off amid renewed concerns about new restrictions and lockdowns following the recent surge in coronavirus cases. A number of states are imposing new restrictions due to the spike in cases, with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announcing that public schools in the city will be closed as of tomorrow. Concerns about the economic impact of the lockdowns overshadowed more upbeat news regarding the coronavirus vaccine candidate being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

The Dow tumbled 344.93 points or 1.2 percent to 29,438.42, the Nasdaq slid 97.74 points or 0.8 percent to 11,801.60 and the S&P 500 slumped 41.74 points or 1.2 percent to 3,567.79.

Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the upside on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both climbed by 0.5 percent.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Wednesday amid expectations that OPEC+ will extend its current production cuts further into 2021, or even increase the cuts. WTI crude for December settled at $41.82 a barrel, up $0.39 or 0.9 percent from the previous close.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.