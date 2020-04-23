Asian Markets Mostly Lower

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Friday following the lackluster cues overnight from Wall Street after the Financial Times reported that Gilead Sciences' experimental coronavirus drug remdesivir flopped in its first randomized clinical trial. However, Gilead Sciences said that study was terminated early due to low enrollment and the study results were inconclusive.

Globally, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has increased to more than 2.7 million, while the death tally rose to more than 190,400, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The Australian market is modestly higher as higher commodity prices lifted resources stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 21.30 points or 0.41 percent to 5,238.40, after rising to a high of 5,242.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is rising 24.70 points or 0.47 percent to 5,297.50. Australian stocks fluctuated before finishing marginally lower on Thursday.

In the oil sector, Oil Search is rising more than 3 percent, Woodside Petroleum is higher by more than 2 percent and Santos is advancing more than 1 percent after crude oil futures gained more than 20 percent overnight.

In the mining space, BHP and Fortescue Metals are rising more than 2 percent each, while Rio Tinto is advancing almost 1 percent.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are higher in a range of 0.4 percent to 0.6 percent, while National Australia Bank is adding more than 1 percent.

Among gold miners, Evolution Mining is rising more than 1 percent and Newcrest Mining is up 0.5 percent after safe-haven gold prices extended gains overnight.

Coles Group has raised delivery prices and the threshold for free delivery by 25 percent during the COVID-19 crisis. The supermarket giant's shares are adding 0.4 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Friday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6374, compared to $0.6343 on Thursday.

The Japanese market is declining following the lackluster cues from Wall Street. Worries about the coronavirus infection spreading during next week's Golden Week holidays in Japan also weighed on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 154.37 points or 0.79 percent to 19,275.07, after touching a low of 19,210.68 in early trades. Japanese shares closed higher on Thursday, snapping a three-day losing streak.

Market heavyweight SoftBank is down 0.5 percent and Fast Retailing is declining more than 1 percent.

In the oil sector, Inpex is declining almost 1 percent and Japan Petroleum is down 0.2 percent even as crude oil prices gained almost 20 percent overnight.

The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Canon is losing almost 3 percent, while Panasonic and Sony are declining more than 1 percent each. Mitsubishi Electric is down 1 percent.

Canon reported a 30 percent decrease in profit for the first quarter and withdrew its full-year outlook due to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In the tech space, Advantest is lower by 1 percent, while Tokyo Electron is losing almost 2 percent. Among automakers, Honda is declining almost 2 percent and Toyota is down more than 1 percent.

Toyota said it will resume automobile production at all of its North American plants from May 4, after having suspending operations for six weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the other major gainers, Omron Corp. is rising more than 5 percent and Olympus Corp. is higher by almost 4 percent. Z Holdings, Cyberagent and Chughai Pharmaceutical are gaining more than 3 percent each.

Conversely, Alps Alpine is losing more than 4 percent, while Nisshinbo Holdings, Tokyo Gas, Fuji Electric and Taiyo Yuden are all lower by more than 3 percent each.

On the economic front, consumer prices in Japan were up 0.4 percent on year in March, in line with expectations and unchanged from the February reading.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, also increased an annual 0.4 percent. That too matched expectations and was down from the 0.6 percent gain in the previous month.

Japan will also release February figures for its all industry activity index and March numbers for producer prices today.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 107 yen-range on Friday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Malaysia are also lower, while New Zealand and Taiwan are higher.

On Wall Street, stocks closed little changed in choppy trading on Thursday. Stocks came under pressure in mid-day trading after the Financial Times reported that Gilead Sciences' experimental coronavirus drug remdesivir "flopped" in its first randomized clinical trial. However, selling pressure waned after Gilead claimed the study was unable to provide statistically meaningful conclusions due to low enrollment.

The Labor Department's report on initial jobless claims in the week ended April 18 showed more than 4 million people filed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, although that reflects a continued decline from the nearly 7 million people that filed first-time claims in the last week of March.

While the Dow crept up 39.44 points or 0.2 percent to 23,515.26, the Nasdaq edged down 0.63 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 8,494.75 and the S&P 500 slipped 1.51 points or 0.1 percent to 2,797.80.

The major European markets all moved to the upside on Thursday. While the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.9 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both jumped by 1 percent.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session, as an escalation in tensions in the Middle East, and expectations of output cut by leading producers lifted the commodity. WTI crude for June ended up $2.72, or nearly 20 percent, at $16.50 a barrel.

