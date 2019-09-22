Asian Markets Mostly Lower

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Monday after deputy-level trade talks between the U.S. and China ended in Washington without any outcome. Comments from U.S. President Donald Trump indicating he is not interested in a "partial deal" with China dashed hopes of a possible "interim deal."

However, the U.S. Trade Representative has described the two days of trade talks in Washington as "productive", while China's Commerce Ministry said the talks were "constructive". The Japanese market is closed for a holiday.

The Australian market is advancing with stocks higher across the board, as renewed optimism about U.S.-China trade talks helped offset the negative cues from Wall Street Friday.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 19.00 points or 0.28 percent to 6,749.80, after rising to a high of 6,752.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 20.40 points or 0.30 percent to 6,859.40. Australian stocks closed higher on Friday for a second straight day.

Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is higher by almost 2 percent, Rio Tinto is advancing almost 1 percent and BHP Billiton is adding 0.3 percent.

Gold miners Evolution Mining and Newcrest Mining are advancing more than 1 percent each after gold prices rose on Friday.

Gold miner Northern Star Resources has waived all conditions of its A$242.6 million takeover offer for peer Echo Resources. Shares of Northern Star are higher by more than 1 percent, while Echo Resources' shares are up 0.6 percent.

The big four banks - ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac - are higher in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.8 percent.

ANZ Banking has completed the sale of its retail, commercial and small-medium sized enterprise businesses in Papua New Guinea to Kina Bank. Shares of ANZ Banking are rising 0.3 percent.

In the oil space, Woodside Petroleum is gaining almost 1 percent, Oil Search is rising 0.5 percent and Santos is adding 0.4 percent after crude oil prices rose in Asian trades Monday.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Monday. The local currency was quoted at $0.6768, compared to $0.6805 on Friday.

Elsewhere in Asia, New Zealand is also higher. Shanghai is losing more than 1 percent, while South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Malaysia are also lower. The Japanese market is closed for the Autumnal Equinox holiday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Friday on news Chinese trade negotiators canceled a scheduled visit to U.S. farms next week. The Chinese delegation was in Washington this week for deputy-level trade talks and had been scheduled to visit American farms next week as a gesture of goodwill. Comments from President Donald Trump indicating he is not interested in a "partial deal", with China also dashed hopes of a possible "interim deal."

The Dow fell 159.72 points or 0.6 percent to 26,935.07, the Nasdaq slid 65.20 points or 0.8 percent to 8,117.67 and the S&P 500 dropped 14.72 points or 0.5 percent to 2,992.07.

The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Friday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slipped by 0.2 percent, while the German DAX Index inched up by 0.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.6 percent.

Crude oil futures settled slightly lower on Friday but still managed to record a gain of nearly 6 percent for the week. WTI crude for October ended down $0.04 or 0.07 percent at $58.09 a barrel on the expiration day.

