Asian Markets Mostly Higher With Modest Gains

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Wednesday with modest gains following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street and as investors turned cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due later in the day.

While the Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, investors are likely to pay close attention to any tweaks to the accompanying statement. The central bank's latest economic projections may also attract attention.

The Australian market is rising, with tech, mining and oil stocks among the leading gainers.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 38.50 points or 0.65 percent to 5,933.30, after touching a high of 5,947.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is advancing 44.20 points or 0.73 percent to 6,123.50. Australian stocks closed little changed on Tuesday.

In the tech space, Afterpay and Appen are rising more than 2 percent each and WiseTech Global is higher by more than 1 percent after their U.S. peers extended gains overnight.

In the oil sector, Oil Search is gaining more than 1 percent, Santos is higher by almost 1 percent and Woodside Petroleum is rising 0.5 percent after crude oil prices rose sharply overnight.

Among the major miners, BHP Group and Rio Tinto are advancing more than 1 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is up 0.2 percent.

Meanwhile, gold miners are lower even as gold prices edged higher overnight. Newcrest Mining is declining almost 1 percent and Evolution Mining is down 0.7 percent.

Among the big four banks, National Australia Bank, ANZ Banking and Westpac are declining in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.4 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is edging up 0.1 percent.

On the economic front, Australia will see August results for the leading economic index from Westpac Bank today.

The Japanese market is edging higher, while the safe-haven yen strengthened as investors tread cautiously ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due later in the day.

Meanwhile, Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party leader Yoshihide Suga is poised to become the nation's new Prime Minister today, succeeding Shinzo Abe.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 15.92 points or 0.07 percent to 23,470.81 after touching a low of 23,397.43 earlier. Japanese stocks closed lower on Tuesday after three straight days of gains.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining more than 3 percent, while Fast Retailing is declining almost 1 percent.

The major exporters are mostly lower on a stronger yen. Canon is losing more than 2 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is declining almost 1 percent and Panasonic is down 0.3 percent, while Sony is adding 0.7 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is rising more than 1 percent and Tokyo Electron is up 0.4 percent.

Shares of Apple suppliers in Japan are higher after the tech giant unveiled new devices overnight, including new iPads and Apple Watches. Alps Alpine is adding more than 1 percent, while Murata Manufacturing and Sharp up 0.5 percent each.

In the financial sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by almost 1 percent.

Among automakers, Honda is losing more than 2 percent and Toyota is down 0.5 percent. In the oil sector, Inpex is declining more than 1 percent, while Japan Petroleum is adding 0.4 percent.

Among the other major gainers, M3 is gaining more than 4 percent, while Cyberagent and Daiichi Sankyo are rising more than 3 percent each.

Conversely, J Front Retailing is losing more than 3 percent and Citizen Watch is lower by 3 percent. Shinsei Bank, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings and Credit Saison are all declining almost 3 percent each.

In economic news, the Ministry of Finance said that Japan had a merchandise trade surplus of 248.299 billion yen in August. That was well above expectations for a deficit of 37.5 billion yen following the 11.6 billion yen surplus in July.

Exports were down 14.8 percent on year to 5.232 trillion yen, beating forecasts for a fall of 16.1 percent after sinking 19.2 percent in the previous month. Imports tumbled an annual 20.8 percent to 4.984 trillion yen versus expectations for a fall of 18.0 percent following the 22.3 percent decline a month earlier.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 105 yen-range on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Taiwan is rising more than 1 percent, while South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand and Hong Kong are all modestly higher. Shanghai and Indonesia are edging lower. The markets in Malaysia are closed for a holiday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved higher during trading on Tuesday, although the Dow gave back early gains to end the session nearly unchanged. A continued rebound by technology stocks contributed to higher close on Wall Street, with big-name companies like Tesla, Netflix, Oracle and Facebook posting standout gains. Nonetheless, overall trading activity appeared somewhat subdued ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 133.67 points or 1.2 percent to 11,190.32 and the S&P 500 climbed 17.66 points or 0.5 percent to 3,401.20, while the Dow inched up just 2.27 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 27,995.60 after rising by nearly 240 points in early trading.

Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the upside on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index surged up by 1.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index rose by 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures ended sharply higher on Tuesday as news about the stoppage of energy operations in the Gulf of Mexico due to Hurricane Sally outweighed concerns about the outlook for energy demand. WTI crude for October ended up $1.02 or about 2.7 percent at $38.28 a barrel.

