Asian Markets Mostly Higher After Fed Rate Cut

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Thursday following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the third time this year, but hinted it may put further monetary policy easing on hold.

Investors also digested news that Chile has cancelled the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation or APEC summit scheduled to be held in Santiago in mid-November, citing violent protests across the country. U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping were due to meet at the summit to discuss and possibly sign phase one of a U.S.-China trade deal.

The Australian market is extending losses from the previous session despite the overnight gains on Wall Street. Banking stocks are among the leading decliners.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 16.40 points or 0.25 percent to 6,673.10, after touching a low of 6,670.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 12.70 points or 0.19 percent to 6,782.00. Australian stocks snapped a seven-session winning streak to close notably lower on Wednesday.

In the banking space, ANZ Banking reported a 7 percent decline in full-year statutory profit, while cash profit from continuing operations was flat with last year. The bank will pay only a partially franked dividend for the first time in twenty years. Shares of ANZ Banking are losing more than 3 percent.

Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are lower in a range of 0.9 percent to 1.2 percent.

Oil stocks are also weak after crude oil prices declined to a one-week low overnight. Oil Search is lower by 0.2 percent, Woodside Petroleum is down 0.3 percent and Santos is losing almost 1 percent.

Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is declining almost 1 percent and Rio Tinto is down 0.3 percent, while Fortescue Metals is rising 0.5 percent.

Gold miners Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining are advancing almost 1 percent each after gold prices rose overnight.

Origin Energy said revenue from its stake in the Australia Pacific LNG or APLNG project rose 7 percent in the first quarter, reflecting higher prices and increased output. However, the electricity and gas retailer's shares are declining 0.4 percent.

Fonterra reported a 0.7 percent increase in milk solids production in September, aided by favorable temperature and pasture conditions, while liquid milk production fell 0.7 percent. The dairy giant's shares are lower by almost 2 percent.

On the economic front, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the total number of building approvals issued in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 7.6 percent on month in September, coming in at 14,004. That beat expectations for a flat reading following the 1.1 percent drop in August.

The Reserve Bank of Australia said that private sector credit in Australia was up 0.2 percent on month in September, unchanged from the previous month but shy of expectations for a gain of 0.3 percent.

Australia will also release third-quarter numbers for import and export prices today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. The local currency was quoted at $0.6899, up from $0.6862 on Wednesday.

The Japanese market is rising following the positive cues from Wall Street and ahead of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision due later today. Investors also cheered upbeat Japanese industrial output data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is advancing 101.53 points or 0.44 percent to 22,944.65, after rising to a high of 22,988.80 earlier. Japanese shares closed lower on Wednesday.

The major exporters are mixed on a stronger yen. Sony is rising more than 4 percent and Panasonic is adding 0.4 percent, while Canon is lower by 0.3 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is edging down 0.1 percent.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is rising almost 3 percent, while Fast Retailing is advancing more than 2 percent.

Among auto stocks, Toyota Motor is down 0.5 percent and Honda Motor is lower by almost 2 percent. In the tech space, Advantest is lower by more than 8 percent and Tokyo Electron is declining 0.6 percent.

In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum is lower by more than 1 percent and Inpex is down 0.5 percent after crude oil prices declined to a one-week low overnight.

Among the major gainers, Apple Inc. supplier Alps Apline is gaining more than 8 percent, AGC Inc is rising almost 7 percent and Shionogi & Co. is higher by more than 4 percent.

On the flip side, Cyberagent is losing more than 9 percent, Hitachi is falling almost 6 percent and Tokyo Gas is lower by almost 5 percent.

In economic news, the Bank of Japan is scheduled to wrap up its monetary policy meeting today and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at -0.1 percent, although other forms of stimulus may be introduced.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in Thursday's preliminary report that industrial production in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent on month in September. That beat forecasts for an increase of 0.4 percent following the 1.2 percent decline in August.

Japan is also scheduled to release preliminary September figures for housing starts and construction orders as well as October results for its consumer confidence index today.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 108 yen-range on Thursday.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea is advancing almost 1 percent, while Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Malaysia are also higher. New Zealand and Indonesia are modestly lower, while Shanghai is edging lower.

On Wall Street, stocks closed moderately higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced its decision to lower interest rates for the third straight meeting. The Fed announced its widely expected decision to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to 1-1/2 to 1-3/4 percent. Traders seemed unfazed by a change to the accompanying statement suggesting the central bank may put further monetary policy easing on hold.

The Dow climbed 115.27 points or 0.4 percent to 27,186.69, the Nasdaq rose 27.12 points or 0.3 percent to 8,303.98 and the S&P 500 ended the day up 9.88 points or 0.3 percent at 3,046.77.

The major European markets turned in another mixed performance on Wednesday. The German DAX Index edged down by 0.2 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.3 percent and the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.5 percent.

Crude oil prices drifted lower and closed at their lowest levels in about a week on Wednesday, after data showed a notable jump in crude inventories in the U.S. WTI crude for December ended down $0.48, or about 0.9 percent, at 55.06 a barrel.

