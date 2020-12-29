Asian Markets Mostly Higher

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Wednesday despite the negative cues from Wall Street amid uncertainty about whether the U.S. Senate would approve a measure increasing the size of the stimulus checks to $2,000.

The start of COVID-19 vaccination drives in several countries and the passage of U.S. fiscal stimulus raised hopes for a global economic recovery next year.

The Australian market is declining following the negative cues from Wall Street. News that a second coronavirus cluster has developed in Sydney and a South African COVID-19 variant has been detected in Queensland dampened sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 51.50 points or 0.77 percent to 6,648.80, after falling to a low of 6,630.50. The broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 54.00 points or 0.78 percent to 6,908.10. Australian shares closed higher on Tuesday.

Tech stocks are notably lower. AfterPay is losing almost 3 percent, while WiseTech Global and Appen are lower by almost 2 percent each.

The major miners are also weak. Fortescue Metals is declining more than 1 percent, while Rio Tinto and BHP Group are down 0.3 percent each.

Gold miners are lower even as gold prices edged higher overnight. Newcrest Mining is losing almost 2 percent and Evolution Mining is down almost 1 percent.

In the banking sector, Commonwealth Bank, ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank and Westpac are declining in a range of 0.5 percent to 0.9 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly lower even as crude oil prices rose overnight. Santos is losing more than 1 percent and Woodside Petroleum is lower by almost 1 percent, while Oil Search is adding 0.3 percent.

The Japanese market is losing and the yen strengthened against the dollar after U.S. stocks closed lower overnight. The continued surge in coronavirus cases and the confirmation of new virus strains in Japan that were first detected in the UK and South Africa also weighed on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 120.51 points or 0.44 percent to 27,447.64, after touching a low of 27,338.56. Japanese stocks closed at their highest level in over three decades on Tuesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is down 0.7 percent, while Fast Retailing is advancing more than 1 percent. In the tech space, Tokyo Electron is declining more than 1 percent and Advantest is down almost 1 percent.

The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Canon is losing almost 2 percent, while Sony and Mitsubishi Electric are lower by more than 1 percent each. Panasonic is down 0.6 percent.

Among automakers, Toyota is edging up 0.1 percent, while Honda is down almost 2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining 0.5 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by 0.3 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Takashimaya Co. is advancing almost 2 percent.

Conversely, JFE Holdings is losing more than 3 percent and GS Yuasa is lower by almost 3 percent. Seiko Epson, Hitachi Zosen, NSK and NTN Corp. are all declining more than 2 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 103 yen-range on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, New Zealand is also lower. Hong Kong is rising more than 1 percent, while Shanghai, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Indonesia are higher. Malaysia is little changed.

On Wall Street, stocks initially rose on Tuesday to new record intraday highs, but failed to sustain gains and closed lower on profit taking. The U.S. House of Representatives voted Monday to approve a measure increasing the size of the stimulus checks to $2,000 from $600. However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., blocked an effort by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to unanimously approve the House bill.

The Dow dipped 68.30 points or 0.2 percent to 30,335.67, the Nasdaq fell 49.20 points or 0.4 percent to 12,850.22 and the S&P 500 slipped 8.32 points or 0.2 percent to 3,727.04.

The major European markets closed mixed on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index dipped by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index shot up by 1.6 percent following the long weekend.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday amid hopes energy demand will pick up in the event of the U.S. policymakers deciding to provide additional stimulus to boost economic growth. WTI crude oil futures for February rose $0.38 or about 0.8 percent at $48.00 a barrel.

