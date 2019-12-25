Asian Markets Mostly Edge Higher

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are edging higher on Thursday with trading remaining subdued in the absence of fresh cues overnight from Wall Street and European markets, which were closed for the Christmas Day holiday.

Investors remained optimistic that the U.S.-China phase one trade deal will be signed in early January. Some of the markets in the Asian region remain closed for the Christmas holidays.

The Japanese market is rising, with stocks higher across the board, while the yen weakened.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 128.21 points or 0.54 percent to 23,911.08, after rising to a high of 23,931.51 earlier. Japanese shares closed modestly lower on Wednesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp. is adding 0.6 percent and Fast Retailing is higher by 0.5 percent.

In the tech space, Tokyo Electron is advancing 1 percent and Advantest is rising almost 1 percent.

The major exporters are mostly higher on a weaker yen. Canon is advancing almost 1 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is adding 0.5 percent and Panasonic is higher by 0.3 percent, while Sony is edging down 0.1 percent.

Among auto stocks, Honda Motor is rising more than 1 percent and Toyota Motor is higher by 0.5 percent. In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum is rising almost 1 percent and Inpex is adding 0.3 percent.

Among the other major gainers, IHI Corp. is rising 3 percent, while Mitsui OSK Lines and Nippon Yusen are higher by more than 2 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 109 yen-range on Thursday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong remained closed for the Christmas holidays. Shanghai, Taiwan, Indonesia and Malaysia are edging higher, while South Korea and Singapore are modestly lower.

Overnight, the U.S. and European markets were closed for the Christmas Day holiday.

