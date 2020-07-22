Asian Markets Mixed As U.S.-China Tensions Rise

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are mixed on Thursday as the positive cues overnight from Wall Street was offset by worries about rising tensions between the U.S. and China after the U.S. asked Beijing to close its diplomatic consulate in Houston within the next 72 hours. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin condemned the action and warned of retaliation if the U.S. does not reverse its decision.

The Australian market recovered after a weak start and is modestly higher. Australia's budget deficit was A$85.8 billion in 2019-20, with the deficit projected to grow further to A$184.5 billion in 2020-21, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has announced.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 10.60 points or 0.17 percent to 6,085.70, after falling to a low of 6,052.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 13.00 points or 0.21 percent to 6,205.60. Australian stocks closed notably lower on Wednesday.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto is lower by almost 2 percent, while BHP Group and Fortescue Metals are declining more than 1 percent each.

Gold miners are mixed even as gold prices rose overnight. Newcrest Mining is rising almost 2 percent, while Evolution Mining is lower by almost 1 percent.

Newcrest Mining reported a 13 percent decrease in fourth-quarter gold production from the prior-year period, but was still able to achieve the lower end of its full-year production outlook.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank, ANZ Banking and Westpac are lower in a range of 0.3 percent to 0.7 percent, while National Australia Bank is unchanged.

Westpac has appointed Anthony Miller, the chief executive of Deutsche Bank's Australia and New Zealand operations, as the new chief executive of its institutional business.

In the oil sector, Santos is rising more than 2 percent, Oil Search is advancing more than 1 percent and Woodside Petroleum is adding 0.6 percent even as crude oil prices ended little changed overnight.

Santos reported an 18 percent decrease in revenue for the second quarter and trimmed its full-year production outlook, but said it expects production levels from its core assets to remain steady for the next five or six years.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. The local unit was quoted at $0.7140, compared to $0.7134 on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Indonesia and Malaysia are also higher, while Singapore is edging up.

Meanwhile, Shanghai is losing almost 2 percent and South Korea is declining more than 1 percent. New Zealand, Hong Kong and Taiwan are also lower The Japanese market is closed for the Marine Day holiday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Wednesday as traders remained optimistic about the economic outlook despite the recent surge in new coronavirus cases. Adding to the optimism, the National Association of Realtors released a report showing existing home sales rebounded at a record pace in June after three straight months of declines. The unrelenting economic optimism overshadowed concerns about the coronavirus and rising tensions between the U.S. and China.

The Dow advanced 165.44 points or 0.6 percent to 27,005.84, the Nasdaq rose 25.76 points or 0.2 percent to 10,706.13 and the S&P 500 climbed 18.72 points or 0.6 percent to 3,276.02.

The major European markets moved to the downside on Wednesday. The French CAC 40 Index tumbled by 1.3 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slumped by 1 percent and the German DAX Index slid by 0.5 percent.

Crude oil futures settled roughly flat on Wednesday, recovering well from early lows, as traders weighed demand and supply levels, and reacted to virus and geopolitical news. WTI crude futures for September ended down $0.02 at $41.90 a barrel.

