Asian Markets Lower As U.S. Political Uncertainty Weighs

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower following the negative cues overnight from Wall Street and on worries about political uncertainty in the U.S. after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump faces allegations he pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to conduct an investigation of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, who is also the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. However, Trump has said he will release the "complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript" of his conversation with Zelensky.

The Australian market is declining following the weak cues from Wall Street and on worries about political uncertainty in the U.S.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 48.00 points or 0.71 percent to 6,700.90 after touching a low of 6,698.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 48.70 points or 0.71 percent to 6,807.90. Australian stocks closed flat with a negative bias on Tuesday.

The major miners are notably lower. Fortescue Metals is losing 3 percent, Rio Tinto is lower by more than 2 percent and BHP Billiton is declining almost 2 percent.

Oil stocks are also weak after crude oil prices fell more than 2 percent overnight. Oil Search is losing more than 2 percent, while Woodside Petroleum and Santos are declining more than 1 percent each.

The big four banks - ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac - are down in a range of 0.3 percent to 0.5 percent.

Bucking the trend, gold miner Evolution Mining is rising more than 3 percent and Newcrest Mining is higher by more than 2 percent after gold prices rose to a nearly three-week high overnight.

Afterpay Touch Group said its external auditor Neil jeans has handed to AUSTRAC an interim report into the company's compliance with anti-money laundering and terrorism financing laws, with recommendations to be left to the final report. The buy now, pay later service's shares are gaining more than 8 percent.

Fonterra is selling its 50 percent stake in drug supplier DFE Pharma to a fund managed by CVC Capital Partners as the dairy giant seeks to repay more of its debt. The milk producer's shares are adding 0.3 percent.

On the economic front, Australia will see August figures for skilled vacancies today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly higher against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. The local currency was quoted at $0.6796, compared to $0.6772 on Tuesday.

The Japanese market is losing, while the safe-haven yen strengthened on worries about political uncertainty in the U.S.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 122.83 points or 0.56 percent to 21,976.01, after touching a low of 21,906.00 earlier. Japanese stocks ended roughly flat on Tuesday as traders returned to their desks after a long holiday weekend.

The major exporters are mostly lower on a stronger yen. Mitsubishi Electric is declining almost 1 percent, Panasonic is lower by 0.5 percent and Canon is down 0.4 percent, while Sony is rising 0.6 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is down 0.4 percent and Tokyo Electron is declining 0.5 percent. In the auto sector, Toyota Motor is losing almost 2 percent and Honda Motor is lower by 1 percent.

Market heavyweight SoftBank is declining more than 2 percent and Fast Retailing is lower by almost 1 percent.

Among oil stocks, Inpex is declining more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum is lower by almost 1 percent after crude oil prices fell overnight.

Among the other major gainers, Eisai Co. is rising more than 5 percent and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is higher by 4 percent. Takeda Pharmaceutical and Chughai Pharmaceutical are advancing more than 2 percent each.

On the flip side, Sumco Corp. and Showa Denko are losing almost 4 percent each, while Minebea Mitsumi, Okuma Corp., Nitto Denko and Tokuyama Corp. are all lower by more than 3 percent each.

On the economic front, members of the Bank of Japan's Monetary Policy board said that the current levels of monetary stimulus currently in place are likely to remain so for an extended period of time, minutes from the central bank's July 30 meeting revealed. The board added that it will continue to expand the monetary base until it has achieved the inflation target of 2 percent with some consistency.

The Bank of Japan said that producer prices in Japan were unchanged in August - in line with expectations following the upwardly revised 0.2 percent increase in July.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 107 yen-range on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong is lower by 1 percent, while Shanghai, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan are also lower. Bucking the trend, New Zealand is modestly higher.

On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Tuesday as early buying interest faded after a Conference Board report showed a substantial deterioration in U.S. consumer confidence in the month of September. Stocks saw further downside amid reports House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is prepared to announce a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, Trump has authorized the release of the transcript of a controversial call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that has renewed Democratic calls for his impeachment.

The Dow fell 142.22 points or 0.5 percent to 26,807.77, the Nasdaq tumbled 118.84 points or 1.5 percent to 7,993.63 and the S&P 500 slid 25.18 points or 0.8 percent to 2,966.60.

The major European markets also moved to the downside on Tuesday. While the French CAC 40 Index closed just below the unchanged line, the German DAX Index dipped by 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.5 percent.

Crude oil prices drifted down sharply on Tuesday as weak economic data from Asia, Europe and the U.S. raised concerns about near term energy demand. WTI crude for November delivery tumbled $1.35 or 2.3 percent to $57.29 a barrel.

