Asian Markets Extend Gains

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are rising on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street amid optimism about an economic recovery and on hopes of more stimulus measures. Investors shrugged off worries about the spreading civil protests in the U.S. over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

The Australian market is rising for a third straight day.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 57.40 points or 0.98 percent to 5,892.50, off a high of 5,898.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is higher by 58.80 points or 0.99 percent to 6,018.90. Australian stocks closed higher on Tuesday.

In the oil sector, Santos is gaining more than 3 percent, Oil Search is rising almost 3 percent and Woodside Petroleum is adding more than 1 percent, after crude oil prices rose to a nearly three-month high overnight.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking is advancing more than 2 percent, while National Australia Bank, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are higher in a range of 1.1 percent to 1.4 percent.

Among the major miners, BHP is rising more than 2 percent, Rio is advancing more than 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is adding 0.6 percent, reflecting strong iron ore prices.

Meanwhile, gold miners are weak after gold prices declined overnight. Evolution Mining is tumbling more than 5 percent and Newcrest Mining is losing more than 2 percent.

Austal said it has promoted chief operating officer Patrick Gregg to the position of chief executive officer, succeeding David Singleton who will complete his contract at the end of the year. The shipbuilder's shares are losing more than 3 percent.

On the economic front, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that Australia's gross domestic product was down a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on quarter in the first three months of 2020. That was in line with expectations following the 0.5 percent quarterly gain in the three months prior.

The total number of building permits issued in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent on month in April, coming in at 15,294. That beat expectations for a plunge of 15.0 percent following the 4.0 percent drop in March.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, gaining momentum from strong iron ore prices. The local unit was quoted at $0.6919, compared to Tuesday's close of $0.6802.

The Japanese market is extending its winning streak, buoyed by a weaker yen and the overnight gains on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is gaining 448.98 points or 2.01 percent to 22,774.59, after touching a high of 22,818.87 in early trades. Japanese shares hit a more than three-month high on Tuesday.

Market heavyweight Fast Retailing is higher by more than 3 percent, while SoftBank Group is declining almost 1 percent.

The major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Panasonic and Canon are advancing almost 2 percent each, while Sony is adding 0.5 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is up 0.3 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is rising almost 3 percent and Tokyo Electron is higher by almost 2 percent. Among automakers, Honda Motor is adding more than 2 percent and Toyota is advancing more than 1 percent.

In the oil sector, Inpex is higher by more than 2 percent and Japan Petroleum is up more than 1 percent after crude oil prices rose to a nearly three-month high overnight.

Among the major gainers, Marui Group is rising 6 percent, NSK is gaining almost 6 percent and Nissan Motor is rising almost 5 percent.

On the flip side, Cyberagent and NEC Corp. are lower by almost 2 percent each.

On the economic front, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed that the services sector activity in Japan continued to contract in May, albeit at a slower rate, with a PMI score of 26.5. That's up from 21.5 in April, although it remains well beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. The composite index improved to 27.8 in May, up from the record low of 25.8 in April.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 108 yen-range on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea and Singapore are rising more than 2 percent each, while Indonesia is advancing almost 2 percent. Hong Kong and Taiwan are adding more than 1 percent each. Shanghai and New Zealand are also higher, while Malaysia is modestly lower.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Tuesday amid optimism about an economy recovery as businesses reopen following the coronavirus-induced shutdown. Economists have repeatedly warned that the recovery will take time, but traders have seemingly shrugged off those concerns as stocks continue to recover from their March low. Traders have also largely ignored the mass protests across the country in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

The Dow jumped 267.63 points or 0.6 percent to 25,742.65, the Nasdaq climbed 56.33 points or 0.6 percent to 9,611.22 and the S&P 500 advanced 25.09 points or 0.8 percent to 3,080.82.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index spiked by 3.8 percent, the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.9 percent.

Crude oil prices settled at a nearly three-month high on Tuesday amid expectations the OPEC-led productions cuts will be extended well beyond the previously agreed period. Crude for July delivery surged up $1.37 or nearly 4 percent to $36.81 a barrel.

