Asian Markets Advance On Stimulus Optimism

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Thursday following the overnight rebound on Wall Street after former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden's strong performance in the Super Tuesday contests. Investor sentiment was also boosted following measures being taken by global central banks to deal with the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Overnight, the Bank of Canada cut interest rates by 50 basis points, following rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of Australia earlier.

Meanwhile, the IMF announced a $50 billion aid package for low income and emerging markets countries to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, the World Bank announced an emergency package of $12 billion.

The Australian market is advancing.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 114.80 points or 1.81 percent to 6,440.20, after falling to a low of 6,447.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is rising 120.40 points or 1.88 percent to 6,518.90. Australian stocks closed sharply lower on Wednesday.

Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is gaining almost 6 percent, Rio Tinto is rising almost 4 percent, and BHP is edging up 0.1 percent.

In the banking space, Westpac is higher almost 1 percent, while ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank are rising 0.4 percent each. Commonwealth Bank is edging up 0.1 percent.

Oil stocks are higher despite a fall in crude oil prices overnight. Santos, Oil Search and Woodside Petroleum are all advancing more than 1 percent each.

Gold miners are mixed after safe-haven gold prices edged lower overnight. Newcrest Mining is rising more than 2 percent, while Evolution Mining is down 0.2 percent.

Myer Holdings reported a 37 percent decline in first-half profit on lower sales, while its dividend continued to be suspended. The department store chain's shares are advancing more than 1 percent.

The competition watchdog, the ACCC, said it will not appeal the Federal Court's decision in February to allow a merger between TPG Telecom and Vodafone. TPG Telecom reported a profit for the first half that more than tripled to A$143.6 million. Shares of TPG Telecom are gaining almost 8 percent.

On the economic front, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that Australia posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$5.210 billion in January, down 3.0 percent on month. That exceeded expectations for a surplus of A$4.80 billion following the A$5.223 billion surplus in the previous month.

Exports were down 3.0 percent on month to A$40.122 billion, while imports sank 3.0 percent on month to A$34.911 billion.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6623, up from $0.6597 on Wednesday.

The Japanese market is notably higher.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 226.68 points or 1.07 percent to 21,326.74, after touching a high of 21,399.87 in early trades. Japanese stocks closed mixed on Wednesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank is rising more than 1 percent and Fast Retailing is adding 0.5 percent. In the tech space, Advantest is down 0.4 percent, while Tokyo Electron is adding 0.5 percent.

The major exporters are mostly higher. Sony is rising almost 2 percent, Canon is advancing 1 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is adding almost 1 percent, while Panasonic is edging down 0.1 percent.

Among auto stocks, Honda Motor is advancing more than 2 percent and Toyota Motor is adding 0.5 percent. In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum is advancing almost 2 percent, while Inpex is down 0.5 percent after crude oil prices declined overnight.

Among the major gainers, Meiji Holdings is gaining more than 4 percent, while Takeda Pharmaceutical, Otsuka Holdings, Hitachi, Daiichi Sankyo and Toppan Printing are all rising more than 3 percent each.

Takeda Pharmaceutical is working on developing an experimental therapy for the coronavirus and intends to make it available in nine to 18 months.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 107 yen-range on Thursday.

Elsewhere in Asia, New Zealand is rising almost 2 percent, Shanghai is advancing 1 percent and Taiwan is adding almost 1 percent. South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia are also higher. Bucking the trend, Indonesia is lower.

On Wall Street, stocks rebounded sharply on Wednesday after former Vice President Joe Biden performed much better than expected in yesterday's Super Tuesday contests, including an upset victory over Senator Bernie Sanders in delegate-rich Texas. Biden is seen as likely to be a much more pro-business president than Sanders. Adding to the positive sentiment, the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing service sector growth unexpectedly accelerated to a one-year high in February.

The Dow spiked 1,173.45 points or 4.5 percent to 27,090.86, the Nasdaq soared 334.00 points or 3.9 percent to 9,018.09 and the S&P 500 jumped 126.75 points or 4.2 percent to 3,130.12.

The major European markets all moved significantly higher on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index surged up by 1.3 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures drifted lower on Wednesday as traders made cautious moves, looking ahead to the meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries or OPEC and its allies in Vienna this week. WTI crude oil for April ended down $0.40, or about 0.9 percent, at $46.78 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.