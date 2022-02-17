Asian Markets A Sea Of Red

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are a sea of red on Friday, following the broadly negative cues overnight from Wall Street, amid renewed geopolitical concerns, as the Biden administration has reverted to describing a Russian invasion of Ukraine as "imminent." U.S. President Joe Biden said there was every indication Russia planned to invade Ukraine in the next few days and was preparing a pretext to justify it. Asian markets ended mostly higher on Thursday.

"The evidence on the ground is that Russia is moving toward an imminent invasion. This is a crucial moment," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters.

The latest developments come after Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists traded accusations of attacks in the eastern part of the country. Russian state-controlled media claimed that Ukrainian forces had shelled territory held by the separatists, while Ukraine has accused Russian-backed rebels of attacking a village in the region.

Adding to the concerns, the State Department said Russia has expelled the deputy chief of the U.S. diplomatic mission in Moscow.

The Australian stock market is significantly lower on Friday, giving up some of the gains in the previous two sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,200 level, following the broadly negative cues overnight from Wall Street, as traders reacted to the geopolitical concerns focused on Russia and Ukraine, as well as sinking crude oil prices. Traders also remain concerned over the domestic Covid-19 cases, though steady or on decline. New South Wales records 9,243 new cases and 15 deaths on Thursday. Victoria reported 6,935 new cases and 14 deaths, Queensland recorded 5,795 new cases and nine deaths, Tasmania reported 623 new cases, South Australia reported 1,479 new cases and ACT reported 561 new cases.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 41.30 points or 0.57 percent to 7,254.90, after hitting a low of 7,201.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 41.20 points or 0.54 percent to 7,533.60. Australian markets ended slightly higher on Thursday.

Among major miners, Rio Tinto is losing more than 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is declining more than 2 percent, while BHP Group and OZ Minerals are edging down 0.3 percent each. Mineral Resources is edging up 0.5 percent.

Oil stocks are mixed. Beach energy is gaining more than 1 percent, while Woodside Petroleum is edging down 0.4 percent and Santos is flat. Origin Energy is plunging almost 7 percent.

Among tech stocks, Appen is edging up 0.2 percent, while Xero and WiseTech Global are losing almost 2 percent each. Zip is slipping more than 3 percent and Block is declining almost 4 percent.

Among the big four banks, Westpac is edging down 0.2 percent and ANZ Banking is declining almost 1 percent, while National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank are losing more than 1 percent each.

Gold miners are lower. Evolution Mining, Resolute Mining and Gold Road Resources are gaining almost 2 percent each, while Northern Star Resources is advancing almost 3 percent and Newcrest Mining is rising more than 2 percent.

In other news, shares QBE are plunging more than 10 percent after the insurer posted a profit for the full-year that missed estimates. Dividend payout also fell short of fallen short of market expectations.

Shares in Megellan financial soared more than 16 percent after it reported swing to a profit in the first-half and hiked interim dividend.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.719 on Friday.

The Japanese stock market is trading modestly lower on Friday, extending the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 falling below the 27,100 level, following the broadly negative cues overnight from Wall Street, as traders reacted to the geopolitical concerns focused on Russia and Ukraine, as well as sinking crude oil prices. The market clawed back the day's lows after data showed domestic inflation rate easing.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed the morning session at 27,094.16, down 138.71 points or 0.51 percent, after hitting a low of 26,792.54 earlier. Japanese shares closed significantly lower on Thursday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is edging up 0.4 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is gaining almost 1 percent. Among automakers, Honda and Toyota are edging up 0.4 percent each.

In the tech space, Advantest is losing almost 3 percent, Screen Holdings is declining almost 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is slipping more than 3 percent.

In the banking sector, Mizuho Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are losing more than 1 percent each, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is declining almost 1 percent.

Among major exporters, Panasonic is gaining almost 1 percent, while Sony is edging down 0.5 percent. Mitsubishi Electric and Canon are flat.

Among the other major losers, Trend Micro is plunging more than 6 percent and Fanuc is sliding more than 5 percent, while Nitto Denko, Sumco, Yaskawa Electric, Ebara, Shinsei Bank and Shizuoka Bank are losing almost 3 percent each. Conversely, Tokai Carbon is losing almost 3 percent.

In economic news, consumer prices in Japan were up 0.5 percent on year in January, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday. That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.6 percent and down from 0.8 percent in December. On a monthly basis, consumer prices were up 0.1 percent - in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, were up 0.2 percent on year - missing forecasts for an increase of 0.3 percent and down from 0.5 percent a month earlier.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 115 yen-range on Friday.

Elsewhere in Asia, New Zealand is losing 1.0 percent, while China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and Indonesia are lower by between 0.1 and 0.6 percent each. On Wall Street, stocks showed a substantial move back to the downside during trading on Thursday following the recovery attempt seen late in the previous sessions. The major averages all showed significant moves to the downside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq helping to lead the way lower.

The major averages saw further downside going into the close, ending the session near their worst levels of the day. The Dow tumbled 622.24 points or 1.8 percent to 34,312.03, the Nasdaq plunged 407.38 points or 2.9 percent to 13,716.72 and the S&P 500 dove 94.75 points or 2.1 percent to 4,380.26.

The major European markets all also moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.7 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices declined sharply Thursday on reports talks in Vienna to revive the Iranian nuclear deal are nearing their conclusion. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended lower by $1.90 or 2 percent at $91.76 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.