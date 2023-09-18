News & Insights

Asian insurer FWD Group shelves planned U.S dollar bond deal -investor message

September 18, 2023 — 05:33 pm EDT

Written by Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

By Scott Murdoch

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Asian insurer FWD Group FWD.N has cancelled a planned U.S. dollar bond, according to a message by its banking syndicate sent to investors and seen by Reuters.

The insurer, owned by Hong Kong entrepreneur Richard Li, had hoped to raise about $325 million via the 10-year bond, Reuters reported on Monday.

A book message sent to investors did not say why the decision to pull the deal was made.

A FWD spokesperson declined to comment.

The insurance group has attempted an initial public offering (IPO) in New York and Hong Kong over the past two years but has not been able to carry out a deal. The firm has raised almost $1.8 billion in private funding rounds in that time.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Sonali Paul)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.