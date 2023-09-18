Asian insurer FWD Group shelves planned U.S dollar bond deal -investor message

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Asian insurer FWD Group has cancelled a planned U.S dollar bond, according to a message by its banking syndicate sent to investors and seen by Reuters.

The insurer, owned by Hong Kong entrepreneur Richard Li, had hoped to raise about $325 million via the 10-year bond, Reuters reported on Monday.

A book message sent to investors did not say why the decision to pull the deal was made.

A FWD spokesperson declined to comment.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydny; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

