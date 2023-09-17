Asian insurer FWD Group aims to raise $325 mln in US dollar notes - term sheet

SYDNEY, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Asian insurer FWD Group is aiming to raise $325 million in 10-year U.S. dollar senior notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Monday.

The issuance will be in the form of senior, unsecured notes.

Investors have been told the initial price guidance is U.S. Treasuries plus 290 basis points, the term sheet showed.

FWD did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent by Reuters.

